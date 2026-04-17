RFK Jr. says Biden admin told states to block Christian families from adopting foster children

The Biden administration considered a family’s unwillingness to ‘affirm’ a child’s ‘LGBTQI+’ identity to render them unfit to serve as foster parents.

(LifeSiteNews) — Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed that Joe Biden’s administration instructed states to pass laws to prevent “mainly Christian” families who oppose LGBT ideology from adopting children.

🚨 OMG. HHS Sec. RFK Jr. reveals the Biden administration was BLOCKING Christian families from adopting foster children They were pushing to get state laws against Christian families adopting. Thankfully, Bobby Kennedy is REVERSING this 👏🏻 “Right now we have a two-to-one… pic.twitter.com/CaDrdfsxWg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

Kennedy said during a congressional hearing that the vision of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, for foster care in America is that each foster family cares for one child. Currently there is a “two-to-one ratio” of children per family.

“Part of the reason for that is that the Biden administration was excluding an entire class of people because of their religious beliefs and told the states to actually pass laws … refusing families who had certain religious beliefs, mainly Christian religious beliefs, to not be allowed to have children and that dramatically constricted the pool of available parents,” said Kennedy.

The HHS secretary was referring to a Biden administration rule that required foster homes to pledge to affirm the so-called “LGBTQI+” identities of foster children in order to receive federal funding.

“We are changing that,” he added.

Last month, HHS proposed to abolish this Biden-era requirement for foster homes, in accordance with Trump’s “Fostering the Future” executive order.

The order directed the federal government to address policies that “inappropriately prohibit participation in federally-funded child-welfare programs by qualified individuals or organizations based upon their sincerely-held religious beliefs or moral convictions.”

ACF Assistant Secretary Alex Adams suggested that Christian families who hold firm about the importance of one’s God-given sexuality are those most likely to foster children in the first place.

“Your most likely families to raise their hand and volunteer as a foster family are those who have sincerely held religious convictions,” ACF Assistant Secretary Alex Adams told Fox News Digital.

Kennedy recently shared that the Administration for Children and Families (ACFHHS) launched the initiative “A Home for Every Child” to “ensure every state has more foster homes than children in need,” also in accordance with the “Fostering the Future” executive order.

Lydia and Health Marvin, a Christian foster couple from Massachusetts who have fostered eight kids under age four since 2020, lost their license last year solely because they refused to sign an agreement to “affirm” the “LGBTQIA+” status of any children placed in their care. They joined Trump at the White House as he signed the executive order on foster care.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

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