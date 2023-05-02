RFK Jr. says billionaires are using ‘climate change’ to create ‘totalitarian controls’

United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds.

It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge.

Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired".

The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.”

The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency.

BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE

30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer.

They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply.

The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life.

Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job.

With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people.

These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will.

But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth."

We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff.

Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION:

United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings