RFK Jr. says Democratic primary system is ‘rigged’ to favor Biden

(LifeSiteNews) — Medical freedom advocate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. criticized the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) decision to place South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire in the 2024 primary elections, a move he says is meant to aid President Joe Biden. He also criticized his party for refusing to hold primary debates.

South Carolina moved ahead of New Hampshire because of its black constituency, at the request of the incumbent Biden, who is expected to fare better in the southern state.

The new primary schedule “puts black voters at the front of the process in South Carolina. It keeps Nevada, where Latinos have been building power… and it adds Michigan, the heartland, where unions built the middle class of this nation. And Georgia, the forefront of the new south,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison told NBC News.

But Kennedy sees this as a way to protect Biden while hurting other candidates who would benefit from the lower cost of campaigning in a small state like New Hampshire. He also noted that the state has a bloc of independent voters who might be more open to an outsider candidate.

“The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate,” Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, told Breitbart on Sunday.

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place,” he said. “And now they’re gonna say – they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history.”

“It’s very cheap to campaign in,” Kennedy said. “And it has the largest independent bloc in the country. And people [don’t] make their minds up until they see the candidates again and again and again, and they shake the candidate’s hands five times before deciding who to vote for.”

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party [Democrat Party] to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system,” he said. “That it is actually democracy… people can run and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite.”

Kennedy’s campaign could attract attention from independents and Republicans who remain skeptical of the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

He is a longtime environmental activist and medical freedom leader, as well as founder of the group Children’s Health Defense, which gained prominence in recent years due to the ongoing controversy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported:

On his campaign website, Kennedy pledges to ‘make government transparent,’ protect whistleblowers, ‘rein in the lobbyists and slam shut the revolving door that shunts people from government agencies to lucrative positions in the companies they were supposed to regulate,’ get ‘money out of politics,’ ‘heal the divide between Left and Right,’ ‘repair the damage caused by centuries of bigotry’ through a ‘program of Targeted Community Repair’ based on ‘not guilt for the sins of one’s ancestors, but rather compassion,’ ‘incentivize the transition of industry to zero-waste cycles and clean energy sources,’ ‘rebuild the industrial infrastructure’ and ‘support labor in reclaiming its fair share of American prosperity,’ end U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, ‘dismantle the censorship-industrial complex,’ ‘transition prisons away from a punishment paradigm to a rehabilitation paradigm,’ ‘transform the police’ with retraining to emphasize ‘de-escalation and mediation,’ and more.

While some of his positions may seem tenable to Republicans, others put him at odds with conservative voters. For example, he has said in the past that he favored legal abortion, opposes repealing Obamacare, and supported the redefinition of marriage to include same-sex unions, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

The other 2024 declared Democratic primary candidate is author and New Age devotee Marianne Williamson.

