RFK Jr says he will ax Biden’s HHS mandate forcing doctors to offer transgender interventions

Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told U.S. senators during his confirmation hearing that a meta-review of existing studies shows that transgender interventions have ‘catastrophic impacts’ on children.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, said that, if confirmed, he will abolish Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate requiring doctors to administer “transgender” interventions.

During Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearing, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri explained how Biden’s HHS “issued a rule requiring that every doctor in America, including pediatricians who receive any kind of federal funding” — which Hawley said means “almost every health provider in America” — administer “transgender” interventions.

This would include, Hawley noted, both hormones such as puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries.

The rule stemmed from a redefinition of “sex” in federal health law, finalized in May 2024, to encompass “gender identity,” making it discriminatory not to provide so-called “gender-affirming care” to those who identify as other than their actual sex.

Hawley pointed out that the rule has already been legally challenged. Health workers instigated several lawsuits against the Biden administration, and the attorneys general of states including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, and North Dakota, along with the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds), sued as well.

“Will you rescind this rule that imposes this radical policy?” Hawley asked Kennedy.

“Yes, I will,” replied Kennedy, adding, “And by the way, that rule is anti-science.”

He pointed out that the “most thorough” study on transgender interventions, the Cass Review, found that so-called “gender-affirming” care has “catastrophic impacts on children.”

“And that is science. It’s a meta-review of all the existing scientific studies,” Kennedy noted.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

