RFK Jr. slams Biden as arguably ‘much worse threat to democracy’ than Trump

RFK Jr. said Biden is ‘the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or to censor his opponent.’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden arguably “is a much worse threat to democracy” than former President Donald Trump, according to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He claimed Biden is “the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or to censor his opponent.”

The son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy pointed out that the Biden administration worked with Big Tech to censor his speech. The White House, for example, emailed a contact at Twitter flagging a tweet from RFK Jr. that suggested the COVID shot was behind the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron.

RFK Jr. referenced his battle and the Supreme Court case, Murthy v. Missouri, which concerns how the Biden administration worked closely with Big Tech to prod them to take down disfavored speech critical of the integrity of the 2020 elections, COVID jabs, and other content. His lawsuit against the Biden administration has been combined with the Murthy case.

“37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me,” the independent candidate said.

“The greatest threat in the democracy is not somebody who questions elections returns, but a president of the United States who would use the power of his office to force the social media companies – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], to NIH, to censor his political critics,” the candidate said.

“President Biden… the first president in history to use… his power over the Secret Service to deny Secret Service protection to one of his political opponents, for political reasons. He’s weaponizing the federal agencies, those are really critical threats,” he said.

Earlier in the interview he did say, however, that Trump and Biden could not actually “destroy democracy.”

Pressed by host Erin Burnett after giving his answer, he said he could “argue” President Biden was the bigger threat but was not necessarily saying the current commander-in-chief is.

“If you have a government that can silence its opponent, it has license for any atrocity,” he said.

The Biden administration has repeatedly targeted Americans who oppose COVID lockdown measures, race and sexual identity politics, and abortion.

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered federal authorities in October 2021 to be ready to prosecute citizens, including concerned parents, who spoke out at school board meetings against COVID regulations and the framing of sexual and race discussion in classrooms.

Multiple FBI offices also labeled traditional Latin Mass Catholics as potential extremists, citing an Atlantic article about the Rosary being a weapon as well as the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center.

RFK Jr.’s comments on Big Tech censorship may resonate with some voters who are not interested in a rematch of Biden versus Trump. Some of his positions may win over Trump voters, such as his support for medical freedom, his skepticism of the COVID jab, and his criticism of Big Business.

However, in many respects, the independent candidate shares common Democratic views on social issues.

He opposes limits on abortions, supports the LGBT agenda, picked a longtime Democrat donor, Nicola Shanahan, as his running mate.

His potential role as a “spoiler” in the 2024 race, a topic raised by CNN, has led the Democratic Party and leftist activist group MoveOn to begin targeting his campaign, as reported by Politico.

