RFK Jr. slams Big Pharma ‘medical cartel’ for profiting off America’s chronic disease crisis

‘The sicker we get, the richer they get,’ the independent presidential candidate said, explaining that the NIH has quietly shifted its focus from helping Americans prevent and recover from sickness to finding ways ‘to monetize science for the pharmaceutical industry.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In two recent interviews, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued to make compelling arguments that chronic disease is perhaps the biggest — albeit overlooked and ignored — issue facing the United States and that it is likely occurring by design.

He placed blame squarely on what he refers to as “the medical cartel” — consisting of Big Pharma, government regulatory agencies, hospitals (which he said are “all owned by hedge funds”), and insurance agencies — all working together in concert and “making a killing” from the increasing poor health of Americans.

“The sicker we get, the richer they get,” said Kennedy, who further explained that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has quietly shifted its focus from helping Americans prevent and recover from sickness to finding ways “to monetize science for the pharmaceutical industry.”

Kennedy backed up his assertions with some staggering statistics.

“Six percent of kids had chronic disease when my uncle was President,” RFK Jr. said of his uncle, John F. Kennedy, who was president from 1961 to 1963. That percentage has multiplied by a factor of 10 and has now increased to 60% of young people.

“One in 10,000 in my generation has autism,” he noted, emphasizing that he was speaking about “full-blown” autism, characterized by “non-verbal, non-toilet trained, head banging, stimming, toe-walking, hand-flapping … tactile and light sensitivities.”

“One in 34 in my kids’ generation” is diagnosed with autism, Kennedy said. “One in 22 boys.”

He said it’s hard to find a young person today who does not suffer from some sort of chronic disease.

Chronic disease is bankrupting us

“Four percent of our GDP (Gross Domestic Product) went to health care when my uncle was President,” Kennedy said. “Today, 20 percent does.”

“Ninety-three percent of Medicare claims are for chronic disease,” he said while pointing out that the nation spends more than three times as much on health care as it does on defense.

“The military can’t recruit kids anymore. They’re so badly damaged.”

Chronic disease “is bankrupting our country and rising exponentially, and nobody is mentioning it,” he said.

RFK Jr. making a compelling case that Chronic Disease is the biggest issue facing America: “It’s bankrupting our country and rising exponentially and no one is saying anything.”@RobertKennedyJr #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/Ap52yZ2rd1 — Hambone (@ItsHambone) February 10, 2024

We are mass-poisoning this generation of kids

Most disturbing is Kennedy’s description of the dramatic increase in chronic disease among children in the United States, an ever-steepening trajectory that he pegs as starting in 1989.

“We are mass-poisoning this generation of kids.”

We saw this explosion of neurodevelopmental disorders. So ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language delay, tics, sleep disorders, Tourette syndrome, narcolepsy, ASD/Autism, all these diseases that, prior to 1989, we never heard of them. We didn’t know anybody that had them. And then, all the autoimmune diseases suddenly exploded that year. Juvenile diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, these exotic diseases like Crohn’s disease and lupus. Suddenly all these kids got these (and) are sick. And the allergic diseases suddenly appear … in 1989.

“Why are there Epipens in every classroom?” he asked. Because peanut allergies among kids began proliferating in the early 1990s.

“Why are there Albuterol Inhalers” in classrooms? Because cases of childhood asthma began to rise in that same time period. One out of every eight black kids now has asthma, he noted.

Speaking with Dr. Tom Lankering @GrassRootsTV about the chronic disease epidemic and why our health authorities refuse to research the real causes. #Kennedy24 #NIH pic.twitter.com/aAyRBoFtCk — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 18, 2024

“Congress actually told (the) EPA to study the issue of what year the autism epidemic began,” Kennedy said, and the agency “came back with a real study, and what they said in that study is that 1989 was a red line. That’s the year it started.”

