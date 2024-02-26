RFK Jr. supports deadly practice of IVF while saying ‘every child is a blessing’

'Republicans like Tommy Tuberville should stop imposing their abortion absolutism on medical issues like IVF,' said independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, endorsing the deadly practice.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Every child is a blessing,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared – while explaining why he supports in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which leads to the destruction of human life.

The independent presidential candidate made the comments in response to the Alabama Supreme Court February 16 ruling that affirmed frozen embryos are human beings.

“Republicans like [U.S. Senator] Tommy Tuberville should stop imposing their abortion absolutism on medical issues like IVF. Countless women have IVF to thank for their babies, RFK Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “Every child is a blessing. I wholeheartedly reject the Alabama ruling on this issue. Most Republicans I speak to are sick of this political theater. Let’s get back to working for the needs of the American people.”

The independent presidential candidate has drawn interest from some conservatives due to his support for medical freedom and his criticism of Big Pharma. However, he also appears to support unlimited abortion as well as same-sex “marriage.”

The comments came after he initially said he had not read the ruling during an interview with The Washington Post.

IVF is opposed by the Catholic Church and many pro-lifers because it involves the deliberate destruction of innocent human life.

IVF also separates sex from procreation and can lead to eugenics, as some couples or single parents who buy sperm or eggs choose to abort embryos based on the possibility of future physical or mental disabilities.

IVF pioneer Robert Edwards, in fact, was in the Eugenics Society in Britain, as reported by Scientific American.

Kennedy’s comments drew criticism from pro-lifers and conservatives.

“When does a child become a child who has the right not to be killed?” Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins wrote.

“Protecting the right to life for every child is NOT ‘political theatre.’ You just lost a lot of conservatives with this one,” Jenna Ellis wrote.

IVF ruling affirms preborn babies are humans, ‘regardless of their location’

The Alabama ruling is a significant victory for pro-life activists in confirming that human life begins, and deserves legal protection, at the moment of conception.

The state’s “Wrongful Death of a Minor Act,” according to the majority opinion, means frozen embryos are also human beings. The ruling concerned embryos that were destroyed when someone accidentally dropped some and killed them.

Associate Justice Jay Mitchell concluded the law “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”

The law “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation. It is not the role of this Court to craft a new limitation based on our own view of what is or is not wise public policy,” Associate Justice Mitchell wrote.

The ruling has already spurred positive change, as Alabama IVF facilities have stopped operation due to the ruling, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

It has also shown divisions between some Republican leaders and pro-lifers.

President Donald Trump and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and current Senate candidate Kari Lake both defended IVF in light of the ruling.

“I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” Trump said.

“In the Senate, I will advocate for increased access to fertility treatment for women struggling to get pregnant,” declared Lake. “IVF is extremely important for helping countless families experience the joy of parenthood. I oppose restrictions.”

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, considered a potential vice-presidential pick for Trump, also defended IVF. Mace also opposes most restrictions on abortion and believes abortifacient birth control should be widely available. She also generally supports the LGBT agenda.

“We’ve got to talk about making sure we don’t take away women’s rights to IVF, women who are childbearing age and want to give birth to children,” Mace said while campaigning for Trump in South Carolina. “I’ll be working very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

LifeSiteNews’ Doug Mainwaring, commented on why these Republicans are incorrect in their thinking.

“When couples or individuals choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail,” Mainwaring wrote. “Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family – often numbering a dozen or more – are discarded as medical waste.”

“The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: the IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93 percent of children the process creates.”

