RFK Jr. talks fluoride, vaccines with MSNBC the day after Trump’s victory

(LifeSiteNews) — Medical freedom activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a revealing interview to MSNBC today about his plan to make America healthy again after Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who may play a key role in overseeing health care in a second Trump administration, spoke to @VaughnHillyard about his current views on vaccines, fluoride in water, and more. pic.twitter.com/GlQyfHL6gd — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) November 6, 2024



Kennedy was in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was asked a variety of questions near and dear to the hearts of pharmaceutical companies, including vaccines, fluoridated water, and whether various health agencies need to be eliminated altogether.

Some departments at the Food and Drug Administration “have to go,” Kennedy said. “The nutrition departments … they’re not protecting our kids.”

Kennedy was quick to note, however, that “to eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires Congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that … (but) I can get the corruption out of the agencies.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr says some departments at the FDA “have to go.” “They’re not doing their jobs. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Fruit Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it’s got only 2 or 3?”pic.twitter.com/ux83i7PR4S — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 6, 2024



On the subject of fluoridated water, Kennedy remarked that while he wouldn’t ban it outright, there is overwhelming evidence it lowers IQ in children and that he would provide “good information about the science” to cities that use it.

“I think fluoride is on the way out,” he said, pointing to a recent ruling by a federal judge calling on the FDA to more tightly regulate the compound.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024



Jamel Holley is an adviser to Kennedy. He posted on X this morning that at 1 p.m. EST today there was to be a teleconference meeting involving CEOs of some of the most powerful Big Pharma companies in the country. LifeSite has not been able to verify if the meeting occurred, though given that Kennedy’s agenda threatens to frustrate their plans, it would not be unrealistic they are coordinating for the future.

Sources tell me top five CEOs of pharmaceutical companies are holding an emergency teleconference at 1 PM. A lawyer has confirmed that everyone is in a state of panic! — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) November 6, 2024



Several social media users joked about what pharma executives are likely thinking now that Kennedy will be overseeing their companies.

Pfizer’s Headquarters right now after realizing RFK Jr. will soon control the public health agencies. pic.twitter.com/NGwVTP638G — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) November 6, 2024

For ALL AMERICANS…

We wanted THIS for YOU! We LOVE YOU,

Team Kennedy!! pic.twitter.com/y6uQJ1Rzk3 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 6, 2024



During Kennedy’s interview, his slammed the government’s handling of COVID-19 when he was pressed on how he would have managed the pandemic differently.

“(The American people) should not have confidence in the people who are managing our pandemic. We have the worst record of any country in the world. We have 16% of COVID deaths in the United States of America. We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population. So whatever we were doing in this country was the worst of every country in the world,” he forcefully replied.

Kennedy was also pressed on the subject of vaccines, which he has often warned about on the campaign trail.

“I’m not gonna take away anybody’s vaccines,” he said. “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not gonna take them away. People ought to have a choice and that choice ought to be informed by the best information. So I’m gonna make sure the scientific safety studies and efficacies are out there and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is gonna be good for them.”

“I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines.” RFK, Jr. speaks exclusively to NBC News’ @VaughnHillyard about vaccines and shares his thoughts about federal health agencies. pic.twitter.com/XSbGCcjvS5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2024



Last weekend, Trump told NBC News that Kennedy’s desire to remove fluoride from public water supplies “sounds okay to me.” Trump has told attendees at his political rallies that he wants to allow Kennedy to “go wild” on health, food, and medicine.

Donald Trump says he will empower Robert F. Kennedy Jr to sort out the food and drug supply in America: “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.” pic.twitter.com/7zCCxRw36X — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 28, 2024



The Washington Post reported that Kennedy is urging Trump to pick Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo as his nominee for the Health and Human Services Department. Ladapo notably refused to push many of the mainstream media’s talking points surrounding COVID-19. He also questioned and even expressed opposition to the shot itself, calling it at one point the “antichrist of all products.”

