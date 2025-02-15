RFK Jr. thanks God, praises Trump, vows to end ‘chronic illness’ after being sworn in as HHS Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy said God answered his prayers to put him in a position to end the chronic childhood disease epidemic in the United States.

(LifeSiteNews) — Moments after being sworn in as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered powerful remarks in the Oval Office as his family and President Donald Trump stood nearby.

“For 20 years I got on my knees every morning and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country,” Kennedy said. “On August 23rd last year, God sent me President Trump.”

WATCH: Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gives remarks in the Oval Office after being sworn in as the Secretary of Health & Human Services: “For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease… pic.twitter.com/96as70XJHQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2025



Kennedy’s nomination to head the HHS has been warmly received by medical freedom activists, organic farmers, and countless other Americans who support physical fitness and healthy living. Big Pharma and mainstream media outlets have not been shy about slandering him in recent months.

Kennedy’s six-minute speech hit on themes he frequently shared on the campaign trail last year.

“A healthy person has a thousand dreams, a sick person only has one — 60% of our population has only one dream — that they get better,” he said. “We can’t be a strong nation if we have a weak citizenry.”

Kennedy also heaped praise on President Trump, who he endorsed for president in 2024 after being spurned by Democrat Kamala Harris and after speaking with Trump about making America healthy again.

“He’s kept every promise that he’s made to me. He’s kept his word,” Kennedy said of Trump. “I genuinely believe you are a pivotal historical figure, and you are going to transform this country at a time when we see … attacks on our Constitution.”

Kennedy also applauded Trump’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which was founded by his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, in 1961.

USAID has been “captured by the military industrial complex” and is a “sinister propagator of totalitarianism — and war — across the globe,” Kennedy remarked. “We need a man on a white horse now, we need somebody who is willing to come in and … challenge orthodoxies, to stand in the way of vested interests, and break institutions that have turned against our democracy.”

Kennedy concluded his remarks by acknowledging the lawmakers who were in the Oval Office during the ceremony: GOP Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Roger Marshall of Kansas; and Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Buddy Carter of Georgia. He thanked them individually for their support over the past several years.

