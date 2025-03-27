RFK Jr. to cut 10,000 jobs from Health and Human Services

On Thursday the HHS released a statement announcing numerous departmental changes in an effort to 'Make America Healthy Again.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be cutting 10,000 jobs as part of a “dramatic restructuring” effort.

On Thursday the HHS released a statement announcing numerous departmental changes in an effort to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Of the 10,000 full-time positions that will be slashed, 3,500 will be from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 2,400 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 1,200 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), per an HHS fact sheet.

In addition, the HHS’s 28 divisions will be consolidated into 15, and the organization will “implement the new … priority of ending America’s epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins.”

“Over time, bureaucracies like HHS become wasteful and inefficient even when most of their staff are dedicated and competent civil servants,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This overhaul will be a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves. That’s the entire American public, because our goal is to Make America Healthy Again.”

This is a developing story…

