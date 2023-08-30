RFK Jr. torches BlackRock, Vanguard for destroying America’s middle class, ‘corrupt collusion’ with gov’t

(NewsBusters) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid into three massive corporations for pushing a key element of the American Dream out of reach for many American families.

During an August 27 interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, presidential candidate RFK Jr. went after the ESG-friendly giants for making it more difficult and expensive for Americans and families to own a home. “These three giant companies, BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, they own 88 percent of the S&P 500, there’s something wrong with that,” he said. “And they’ve now targeted single-family homes, so [that’s] the reason you’re seeing these homes go off the charts in price.”

After naming the predatory behemoths, RFK Jr. broke down how it happens. “So many people that you know and I know have had the experience that they’re about to put an offer in on the home or they put one in, somebody who swoops in with a cash offer and takes it away from them and they try to figure out who it is and it’s an LLC,” the Democrat presidential candidate added. “Well those LLCs are ultimately owned by those three big companies, and you know they’re on trajectory now to own 60 percent of the single family homes in this country by 2030.”

In response, RFK Jr. recommended that the federal government take action against these three companies and use the tax code so that “they can’t make a killing, taking all the homes and then driving up the rent.” The presidential candidate advocated “three percent mortgages to Americans with federal guarantees” to help Americans be able to buy homes.

According to RFK Jr., people aren’t paying attention to what he described as a “corrupt collusion” between the government and corporate power. He said that this duo is “strip mining the wealth from the American middle class and destroying the lives of the working poor in this country.”

“The whole system is rigged against you,” RFK continued. “And those corporations because of government collusion with these rich men north of Richmond have their boots on the neck of every American… the wealth is being stolen-by corporations with the cooperation of these government agencies”

While these three corporations have certainly made it more difficult for young families to own homes, they are also infamous for pushing environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing on Americans and American companies. RFK Jr. is only the latest politician to sound the alarm, following testimony from public officials before Congress.

