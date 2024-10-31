RFK Jr: Trump has ‘asked me to clean up the corruption’ in federal health agencies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he has been tasked by Donald Trump with ending the conflicts of interest that now compromise the integrity of U.S. health agencies, with devastating ripple effects on the well-being of Americans.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Democrat-turned-independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump has asked him to reorganize and “clean up” federal health agencies like the CDC and FDA if Trump is re-elected in November.

Kennedy, who joined Trump’s presidential transition team in late August after dropping out of the race himself and then endorsing the former president, shared in an appearance on NewsNation that Trump wants him to “reorganize the federal health agencies” affecting human health, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as some of the agencies within the USDA.”

RFK Jr: “President Trump has asked me to reorganize the federal health agencies … CDC, NIH, FDA, some of the agencies within the USDA.” “He’s asked me to clean up the corruption, end the conflicts of interest … and to end the chronic disease epidemic. He’s asked me… pic.twitter.com/4NGv7UM9wO — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) October 31, 2024



“He’s asked me to clean up the corruption, number one,” Kennedy said. “Number two, end the conflicts of interest.”

In recent years, Kennedy has spoken much publicly about the pattern of corruption and conflicts of interest that he witnessed firsthand during his many years as an environmental attorney. During Kennedy’s presidential run, he discussed how the “corporate capture” of regulatory agencies is the “biggest threat to American democracy.”

As Kennedy explained during his Wednesday NewsNation appearance, “When you litigate these agencies, you get a Ph.D. in corporate capture and how to unravel it.”

According to Kennedy, the problem is pronounced in health agencies, where for example, the FDA “gets 50 percent of its budget from Big Pharma” and the NIH “collects royalties when (a) pharma company sells (its) product,” as he explained in an interview last year.

Kennedy went on to share Wednesday that he has been tasked by Trump with “return(ing)” those U.S. health agencies “to their rich tradition of gold-standard, empirically based, evidence-based medicine.”

He shared that Trump has also tasked him with ending “the chronic disease epidemic in this country,” adding, “And he’s asked me specifically to measurably reduce chronic disease in our children within two years.”

On Wednesday, he cited statistics showing unprecedented, drastically poor patterns of health in Americans, especially in children.

“When I was a kid and my uncle was President, six percent of Americans had chronic disease. Today, it’s 60 percent,” RFK Jr. said in reference to John F. Kennedy, who was president from 1961 to 1963.

According to Kennedy, a staggering “77% of American boys cannot qualify for the military because of a chronic disease, and that while when he was a child, “the average pediatrician saw one case of diabetes in his lifetime,” now one out of every three kids is diabetic or pre-diabetic.

He further shared that in his generation, only “one in 10,000” has full-blown autism, whereas now the rate is one in 34 children.

“This is an existential threat to the country,” said Kennedy, adding that Trump wants his “legacy to the American people” to be “the end of the chronic disease epidemic.”

