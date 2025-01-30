RFK Jr. vows to reinstate Trump’s ban on research with babies killed in elective abortion

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. affirmed during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will reinstate the first Trump administration’s ban on federal research using tissue from unborn babies murdered in elective abortions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pledged to reinstate the first Trump administration’s ban on federal research with tissue from babies killed in elective abortions.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Kennedy during his Senate confirmation hearing, “Will you reinstate President Trump’s policy that ensures that no federal research and no federal tax dollars is conducted on fetal tissue taken from elective abortions?”

“Yes,” he responded.

Kennedy also affirmed during the hearing that stem cell research with the tissue of unborn children is “unnecessary.”

When Kennedy was asked whether he would “commit to protecting stem cell research for scientific agencies if confirmed,” he replied that he would, but added, “Stem cell research today can be done on umbilical cords, and you don’t need fetal tissue.”

Stem cells, which can be derived from adult bodies, are considered extremely valuable for scientific research because of their ability to develop into many different kinds of cells.

The Catholic Church opposes embryonic stem cell research, however, since it uses embryos deliberately killed through abortion or embryos created as a result of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which is immoral on several levels and destroys or indefinitely freezes most of the human beings that it creates. The Church also condemns the use of stem cells of unborn babies at any stage, including babies who were aborted.

In recent decades, blood from pregnant women’s umbilical cords has been shown to contain stem cells that have the advantage of versatility for life-saving stem cell transplantation, since cord blood can benefit new hosts even if they are not fully matched.

While Kennedy has declared many times, including during his Senate confirmation hearing, that “that every abortion is a tragedy,” he has, in fact, historically been firmly pro-abortion while attempting to distinguish between his “personal” views on abortion and his belief about whether it should be legal.

When he ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2024, he said he would sign a federal law codifying a nationwide “right” to abortion, and, in May, he went so far as to declare that he believes women should be able to kill even late-term babies through abortion.

However, during his Senate confirmation, Kennedy expressed a firm commitment to defer to President Trump and his desired abortion policy.

