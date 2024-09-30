RFK Jr. says he and Trump will crack down on ‘poisons’ allowed in American food

RFK Jr. vows he and Donald Trump will join forces to take on the medical establishment and push back on widespread use of harmful chemical in children’s food.

(LifeSiteNews) — Independent candidate turned Trump campaign surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that if former President Donald Trump is returned to the White House next year, the two men will team up to crack down on the number of “poisonous” chemicals permitted in American foods.

In a video published on September 25, Kennedy displayed a wide variety of common pantry staples, from snacks like Doritos and Cheez-Its, to Cap’n Crunch cereal, to even Tylenol and vitamins, to discuss how many things Americans ingest on a weekly basis “include a lot of poisons” that are subject to warning labels and restrictions in other countries, but which he says are responsible for worse mortality rates in the United States.

For example, he focused on “a harmful yellow dye called tartrazine,” otherwise known as Yellow Dye #5, a common food coloring additive. Tatrazine, Kennedy said, can cause tumors, asthma, developmental delays, neurological damage, ADD/ADHD, hormone disruption, gene damage, anxiety, depression, intestinal injuries, and more. But worst of all, it is just one of at least 100 “chemical poisons that our health agencies allow into our children’s food,” he stated.

The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children. pic.twitter.com/Rf04MrF9e8 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 25, 2024

“President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children,” he vowed.

In a statement to NBC News, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt added that Trump would “work alongside passionate voices like RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again by providing families with safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic plaguing our children.”

Overviews of Yellow Dye #5 on mainstream, corporate medical websites such as Verywell Health and WebMD downplay evidence of its danger but still recognize potential harms and advise only ingesting it in moderation.

Many see the prospect of new investigations finding more conclusive answers to such questions as a welcome promise of a second Trump administration, even if it is more modest than a reevaluation of the COVID-19 shots that many hoped to see when Kennedy, one of the nation’s foremost COVID establishment critics, joined the campaign of the Republican nominee who continues to embrace the injections.

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris currently leads Trump by by 2% in RealClearPolitics’ popular vote polling average and by 3.6% to 3.9% according to RaceToTheWH (depending on whether Kennedy, whose name still appears on ballots in some states, is counted), but margins remain extremely close in the swing states that will decide the official Electoral College outcome.

