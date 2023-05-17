Rhode Island Supreme Court sides with mom who forced kids to get COVID shots against dad’s wishes

(LifeSiteNews) – Two children in Rhode Island have been vaccinated for COVID-19 against their father’s wishes and despite having acquired natural immunity from prior infection after the state’s Supreme Court sided with their mother’s demands that they receive the shots in a case stemming from the couple’s divorce.

The Epoch Times reported that the case concerns Lauren and Joshua Nagel’s divorce settlement, under which their daughters’ health decision are to be made jointly and “neither party shall unreasonably withhold his or her consent to medical treatment for the children or the administration of medication recommended by the pediatrician of the children.” But their mother wanted them to receive COVID vaccines based on the advice of their pediatrician, to which their father strenuously objected.

Rhode Island Family Court Associate Justice Sandra Lanni had ruled that it was in the children’s “best interest” to give Lauren “decision-making authority regarding vaccination of the children for COVID, including future boosters, as long as she follows the recommendations of” their pediatrician. Joshua appealed, noting that Lanni had admitted his concerns were “not unreasonable.”

But the Ocean State’s highest court reaffirmed Lanni’s ruling unanimously. “Contrary to defendant’s argument that an objecting parent may ‘veto’ a decision regarding their children’s medical treatment, we conclude that neither the marital settlement agreement nor the final judgment requires the Family Court to defer to, and automatically rule in favor of, an objecting party,” Justice Melissa Long wrote.

Joshua’s attorney, Gregory Piccirilli, predicted the ruling was “going to have implications far beyond this case,” and effectively means that “regardless of what the parties agreed to, a family court judge could override that.”

“In a red state, these kids would never have gotten vaccinated. I mean, it’s that simple. That’s how arbitrary this has become. It’s really terrible,” lamented Dr. Andrew Bostom, who testified against making the girls take the shots. “We’re all convinced to that. If this had happened in Florida, here’s no way these healthy young girls — with two bouts of COVID, doing fine — there’s no way they would have been made to get vaccinated by a court.”

Evidence supports the doubts that many Americans continue to harbor about the safety and the necessity of the COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed and released under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) reports 35,324 deaths, 199,790 hospitalizations, 19,546 heart attacks, and 26,928 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of May 5. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

The risk-reward calculus is particularly lopsided for the young, as data shows that children are at little to no risk from the virus itself.

In summer 2021, a team of researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020,” and found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.” The lead researcher, Dr. Marty Makary, accused the CDC of basing its advocacy of school COVID vaccination on “flimsy data.”

