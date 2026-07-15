‘Ridiculous’: UCSF medical school chancellor claims men can get pregnant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The head of one of America’s most prestigious medical schools implied some men can become pregnant in recent congressional testimony, indicating the extent to which transgender dogma takes precedence over sound biology.

University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) Chancellor Dr. Sam Hawgood appeared Tuesday before a U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on the impact of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) criteria in medical schools, during which Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) asked about his school’s curriculum guidelines to use the term “pregnant people” rather than “pregnant women.”

Hawgood attempted to justify the decision as helping attend to a “wide diversity” of patients. “Of course, the vast majority of pregnancies are in women, and I have absolutely no problem with using the word ‘pregnant women.’ I use it myself,” he added.

“Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?” Miller followed up. “A transgender person can,” he answered, which Miller called “ridiculous.”

It should concern every American that one of the nation’s leading medical schools asserts that biological men can get pregnant. Watch Dr. Sam Hawgood, Chancellor of the University of California San Francisco, try to justify that nonsense: pic.twitter.com/RWNld1V0Tb — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 14, 2026

In left-wing discourse, gender has become no more than a matter of self-perception which individuals are free to change at will, with no correlation to biological sex, which in reality is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics.

Only females are physically capable of bearing children, though pro-LGBT activists who assert otherwise would like to reorient society’s understanding of gender to refer exclusively to perception. To that end, the media frequently promotes stories about “pregnant trans men” (who are actually women suffering from gender dysphoria) and research about transplanting wombs into men who “identify” as women.

Absent such semantic maneuvers or artificial machinations, however, all “birthing persons” or “birthing parents” are in fact mothers, including the women Hawgood falsely counts as men.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

In 2024, National Health Service (NHS) England’s landmark Cass Review found that “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations,” and that while such interventions require a great deal of caution, “quite the reverse happened in the field of [so-called] gender care for children.”

“While a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices,” the report stated.

In April, a study of “all under-23-year-old gender-referred individuals between 1996 and 2019” in Finland (2,083 people) found that those who had gone through gender transitions had “markedly higher psychiatric morbidity [other mental health issues] than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions.”

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who suffered under transitioning before returning to their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

UCSF is no stranger to extremism overriding professionalism on the issue. In March, activist Beth Bourne filed a police report after the school’s administrative director of clinical and translational science training Madeline Mann allegedly told her, “I’m going to hunt you down and (expletive) kill you” for protesting transition surgeries on minors. In emails obtained last October via Freedom of Information Act requests, UCSF medical directors Maddie Deutsch and Stephen Rosenthal privately admitted research supporting child transitions was “shoddy” and helped justify “predatory practices.”

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