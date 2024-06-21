News

Riley Gaines has perfect response to homosexual Democrat’s rant about her opposition to pro-LGBT bill

The women's sports activist called Scott Wiener's attack 'absolute comedy.' 
California Democrat state Sen. Scott Wiener

(LifeSiteNews) — Childless gay Jewish state lawmaker Scott Wiener of California is furious that pro-family activists are opposing his support for laws that would ban teachers from informing parents that their kids are showing signs of gender dysphoria in school. 

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, Wiener, a 54-year-old Democrat state senator, claimed to speak on behalf of “LGBTQ kids” in calling female sports activist Riley Gaines and others “crazy right-wing nut jobs.” 

In his remarks, Wiener said it is improper for school districts to demand teachers “immediately call the kid’s parents” because doing so could lead to them being physically assaulted or kicked out of their parent’s home. 

“The only person whose business it is when, whether, how they come out to their parents is that kid. It is none of anyone else’s damn business,” he alleged while claiming that “right wing trolls” are “threatening” him on social media.  

Gained replied on X, stating, “absolute comedy.” 


“If those are the qualifications, then I’m proudly a right-wing nut job,” she added. 

X user Libs of TikTok, who was also called out in Wiener’s video, responded by asking, “groomer in chief says what?” 

Wiener’s remarks were in reference to the newly passed AB 1955, a bill that the California Family Council says erects a “Government Imposed Wall Between Parent and Child.”  

The bill was approved by the California Senate with 29 Democrat yes votes to eight Republican no votes earlier this month. 

Gaines condemned the law in an X post, replying to Wiener that “life-altering and permanent decisions your adolescent child makes aren’t your business.” 


At a press conference outside the California capitol building in Sacramento last week, GOP Assemblyman Jim Patterson described the measure as “evil” while also recalling that “the state does not own our children.” 


Wiener represents District 11 in the California senate. He was elected in 2016 and won a second term in 2020. In 2017, he co-authored a bill that decriminalized knowingly exposing another person to HIV without their knowledge. He previously served on the ultra-progressive San Francisco Board of Directors.  

In recent months, Winer has pointed to Gaines’ activism to promote his pro-LGBT message. In March, he referred to Gaines as a “cause celeb” while arguing gender-confused men should be allowed to compete against women.  


To which Gaines replied by characterizing him a “misogynistic Marxist.”  

Gaines is currently participating in the Our Bodies, Our Sports bus tour across the U.S. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the Biden administration’s efforts to repurpose Title IX to allow gender-confused males to play sports against females. The tour will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 23, the 52nd anniversary of Title IX. Its final event will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28. 

