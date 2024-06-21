Riley Gaines has perfect response to homosexual Democrat’s rant about her opposition to pro-LGBT bill

(LifeSiteNews) — Childless gay Jewish state lawmaker Scott Wiener of California is furious that pro-family activists are opposing his support for laws that would ban teachers from informing parents that their kids are showing signs of gender dysphoria in school.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, Wiener, a 54-year-old Democrat state senator, claimed to speak on behalf of “LGBTQ kids” in calling female sports activist Riley Gaines and others “crazy right-wing nut jobs.”

In his remarks, Wiener said it is improper for school districts to demand teachers “immediately call the kid’s parents” because doing so could lead to them being physically assaulted or kicked out of their parent’s home.

“The only person whose business it is when, whether, how they come out to their parents is that kid. It is none of anyone else’s damn business,” he alleged while claiming that “right wing trolls” are “threatening” him on social media.

Gained replied on X, stating, “absolute comedy.”

Absolute comedy. CA state Senator @Scott_Wiener says I'm a "crazy right-wing nut job" because I believe in parental rights and fiercely condemn those who don't. If those are the qualifications, then I'm proudly a right-wing nut job.🤭 Who else?

— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 21, 2024



“If those are the qualifications, then I’m proudly a right-wing nut job,” she added.

X user Libs of TikTok, who was also called out in Wiener’s video, responded by asking, “groomer in chief says what?”

Wiener’s remarks were in reference to the newly passed AB 1955, a bill that the California Family Council says erects a “Government Imposed Wall Between Parent and Child.”

The bill was approved by the California Senate with 29 Democrat yes votes to eight Republican no votes earlier this month.

Gaines condemned the law in an X post, replying to Wiener that “life-altering and permanent decisions your adolescent child makes aren’t your business.”

According to @Scott_Wiener, the life-altering and permanent decisions your adolescent child makes aren't your business. Actually, they're not solely YOUR kids anyways. You just co-parent with the government & the education system. How did this gr00mer get elected???



At a press conference outside the California capitol building in Sacramento last week, GOP Assemblyman Jim Patterson described the measure as “evil” while also recalling that “the state does not own our children.”

🚨🚨🚨 #AB1955 "The state does not own our children. They have no business getting between parents and children, especially on something as potentially damaging as this…there is a political agenda that underpins what's happening here."

– Assemblyman @JimPatterson559

— CA Family Council (@CAFamily) June 14, 2024



Wiener represents District 11 in the California senate. He was elected in 2016 and won a second term in 2020. In 2017, he co-authored a bill that decriminalized knowingly exposing another person to HIV without their knowledge. He previously served on the ultra-progressive San Francisco Board of Directors.

In recent months, Winer has pointed to Gaines’ activism to promote his pro-LGBT message. In March, he referred to Gaines as a “cause celeb” while arguing gender-confused men should be allowed to compete against women.

A sitting senator calling me a "cause celeb" is crazyyy😭😂 Everything he said is a lie. There was no "tiebreaker". We went the EXACT same time. I didn't place 6th. I've always been clear we tied for fifth fastest in the entire country. @Scott_Wiener is a misogynistic Marxist



To which Gaines replied by characterizing him a “misogynistic Marxist.”

Gaines is currently participating in the Our Bodies, Our Sports bus tour across the U.S. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the Biden administration’s efforts to repurpose Title IX to allow gender-confused males to play sports against females. The tour will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 23, the 52nd anniversary of Title IX. Its final event will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28.

