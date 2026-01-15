Riley Gaines reveals she wrapped her baby in bulletproof blanket due to threats at Supreme Court

Riley Gaines had filed a brief along with 32 current and former college athletes explaining to the justices that they had been harmed by the authorization of gender-confused men in women’s spaces.

(LifeSiteNews) — Riley Gaines, an advocate for women’s rights in sports, revealed on Wednesday she had to wrap her three-month-old baby in a bulletproof blanket because of the threats against her and fellow advocates of fairness in sports as they rallied at the Supreme Court.

“You have a three month-old baby that you have to wrap in a bulletproof blanket because of the threats that were present there yesterday,” Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer, told Fox News on Wednesday.

Riley Gaines – the heroic young athlete fighting the trans mind virus to preserve women's sports – reveals she had to wrap her baby in a BULLET-PROOF BLANKET because of threats at the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., cases in which gender-confused male athletes who want to compete in female sports competitions are challenging laws that have been enacted in recent years to maintain the integrity of girls’ and women’s sports.

Along with 32 current and former college athletes, Gaines filed a brief, explaining to the nine justices that they have been “harmed by the rules of college sports governing bodies that have authorized and continue to authorize men to take women’s places and share women’s locker rooms, showers and other private spaces in college sports.”

“The transgender eligibility rules of college athletic associations and conferences have system-wide discriminatory impacts on women,” write the former college athletes, who say they “have been harmed by the college sports governing bodies imposing transgender eligibility rules.”

Gaines told a Fox panel on Wednesday regarding the leftists who had threatened violence against her cohort, “All these insane Democrats… they think they’re giving the middle finger to President Trump. That’s not who they’re giving the middle finger to. They’re giving the middle finger to my little baby girl.”

She defended her rally as “the pro-woman, pro-reality, pro-science, pro-fairness, pro-truth, pro-safety side of the aisle.”

Chief Content Officer for Right Line News Eric Daughter commented on the death threats against Gaines and her allies on X, “The left is actually freaking evil. So infuriating.”

