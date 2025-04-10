Riley Gaines speaks at college where LGBT mob previously detained her for hours

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines spoke again at San Francisco State University two years after being held for ransom by aggressive pro-LGBT students at the school.

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines is being praised for returning to San Francisco State University two years after an an event on the campus ended with her being detained by a pro-LGBT mob for several hours.

Gaines appeared at the school’s Seven Hills Conference Center on Tuesday for an event co-hosted by Turning Point USA and the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, a nonprofit based in Washington D.C.

The last time Gaines appeared on campus was April 2023, when woke students held a massive sit-in that led to them demanding money in exchange for allowing Gaines to leave the room they had forced her into. She eventually filed a report with university police over the matter.

Remember when I was assaulted & held for ransom through the night by a mob of violent protesters at SFSU? The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are “alleged” & “unfounded” I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren’t admissible in… https://t.co/IdnCqeM8Y4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 22, 2024

This week, Gaines was met with similar opposition, though not nearly as intense. Although students protested the event outside, only one person who found their way in interrupted Gaines by shouting obscenities and demanded she refer to biological women as “cis-women” before being removed by law enforcement.

Two years ago, @Riley_Gaines_ was ambushed at San Francisco State University for speaking the truth. Tonight, she returned to the same campus—unshaken, unafraid, unapologetic. A pro-trans protestor attempted to disrupt her speech but was quickly removed. The difference between… pic.twitter.com/bQb7RkNBsL — Riley Gaines Center (@RileyGCenter) April 9, 2025

.@Riley_Gaines_ bravely returned to San Francisco State University this evening—the same place where, in 2023, protesters stormed in, assaulted her, and held her against her will. Tonight a protester yelled and attempted to disrupt the event before being removed and arrested—and… pic.twitter.com/5s8iLCT1XZ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) April 9, 2025

Other protesters outside chanted, “trans women are real women” and “We’re trans. No peace on stolen lands!” One took down a sign for the event that was placed on campus.

“We’re trans! No peace on stolen lands!” Protesters at San Francisco State University chant outside a Turning Point USA speaking event featuring @Riley_Gaines_. Gaines returned to SFSU exactly two years after speaking at an event hosted by the university’s TPUSA chapter that… pic.twitter.com/yDtuYImjVb — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) April 9, 2025

Gaines’ activism before and after the 2024 presidential election has helped blunt the momentum of the transgender movement’s efforts to ensure gender-confused men can compete against women. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year banning the practice.

In late March, World Athletics Council president Sebastian Coe announced a “non-invasive” cheek swab for all athletes before they participate in female sports to ensure no males will compete. Gaines praised the move while calling on the NCAA to follow suit.

