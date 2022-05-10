‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling

Help pro-life heroes expose late-term abortion in D.C.: LifeFunder

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion activists descended on Supreme Court Justice Alito’s house last night, chanting slogans and delivering speeches.

Early Monday evening, a large crowd of about 200 people marched down the street towards the house of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Some used megaphones to lead the crowd in chants of “You don’t care if people die,” and “My body, my choice.” This was part of a wave of public protests against a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, an event suggested by a leaked draft majority opinion of the Supreme Court.

Here at Justice Alito’s home as protestors arrive pic.twitter.com/cNdjwPZt0F — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022



Shouting out for “justice,” the crowd threatened, “If we don’t get it, burn it down.” The pro-abortion protesters gathered in response to a leaked draft opinion from Justice Alito, which indicated a court majority could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling that imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states.

“When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Rise up, fight back,” chanted the crowd, most of whom were wearing face masks. The protest was led by the anti-establishment group “ShutDownDC,” which accused Alito of wanting to “take away our rights. But our rights are fundamentally ours. We’re showing up to tell him in person.”

After having demanded that Alito “keep abortion safe and legal,” the crowd assembled in front of his house to deliver prepared speeches. One speaker claimed that “forcing people to carry unwanted pregnancies will cause unnecessary death and lifelong injury, both physical and mental.”

Protestors give prepared speeches in front of the Supreme Court justices home. Doesn’t seem like the Alito family is here pic.twitter.com/hTIITu0aRh — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

Happening now: Pro-choice protesters stand in front Justice Samuel Alito’s house in Virginia. Alito wrote the draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade “Fuck Alito, abort the court! Fuck these fascists!” are some chants from the crowd pic.twitter.com/Qq5ksNDhnP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022



The Daily Wire’s Margaret Mary Olahan recorded brief footage of some protestors clad completely in black, wearing balaclavas and baseball caps, who decried what they described as “torture” provided by pro-life pregnancy centers.

READ: FULL LIST: Pro-abortion vandalism, church storming over possibility Roe v. Wade will fall

A relatively light police presence was visible, as officers positioned themselves on the outskirts of the protest, between the crowd and Alito’s house.

After repeating cries of “F**k you Alito,” and “Abort the court,” the crowd departed from the street, leaving candles burning in the road.

— Article continues below Petition — Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now! Show Petition Text 14916 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe! According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country. As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision." Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God! However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned. But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling. That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe. SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world. Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it. But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States. Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long. That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW! Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices 'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked 'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

ShutDownDC also wrote on Twitter that a “Democratic Party affiliated super pac will give us $1,500 to facilitate an abortion for someone at risk for every comment or email we receive from an angry forced birther. PLEASE keep the comments coming.”

Update: A Democratic Party affiliated super pac will give us $1,500 to facilitate an abortion for someone at risk for every comment or email we receive from an angry forced birther. PLEASE keep the comments coming. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) May 9, 2022



The radical pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us” recently published the locations of six pro-life Supreme Court justices’ home addresses on their website. Following this, pro-abortion protestors also assembled outside the houses of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh on May 9.

According to Breitbart, following the online publishing of the home addresses of the conservative justices, Alito and his family were “moved to an undisclosed location for safety.”

A wave of violence and vandalism has swept through the country since the Supreme Court leak, as pro-abortionists invaded Sunday Mass in Los Angeles, sprayed anti-life graffiti onto a Texas pro-life pregnancy center, and even issued calls for killing the Supreme Court Justices.

However, as LifeSiteNews has noted, such protests outside the Justices’ houses violate federal law. 18 U.S. Code § 1507 on “picketing or parading” states that anyone with the “intent of influencing any judge … in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near … a building or residence occupied or used by such judge” shall be fined or imprisoned up to a year.

Help pro-life heroes expose late-term abortion in D.C.: LifeFunder

Share











