RNC scraps proposal to declare Trump the ‘presumptive’ nominee with 48 primaries to go

The Republican frontrunner nixed the idea after backlash, but his campaign has been accused of originating it.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Republican National Committee (RNC) briefly considered a resolution to declare former President Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive nominee” for the 2024 presidential election with 48 state primaries still undecided, an idea that was pulled after swift backlash amid potentially the most acrimonious nominating contest in modern GOP history.

First reported by The Dispatch on Thursday, the resolution cited Trump’s wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, “multiple polls show[ing] President Trump with an insurmountable lead in all states voting from now through Super Tuesday,” “all evidence negat[ing] the possibility of a mathematical path forward to the 2024 Republican nomination by any candidate other than President Trump,” and the more than $300 million spent so far being “better spent fighting the democrats” [sic] as grounds to “declar[e] President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode.”

Multiple outlets including Axios and the New York Post have identified David Bossie, an RNC member from Maryland, as the resolution’s author. Bossie has so far declined requests for public comment.

RNC spokesman Keith Schipper initially responded to the news by explaining that the resolution would be considered by the RNC’s Resolutions Committee, which would “decide whether to send this resolution to be voted on by the 168 RNC members at our annual meeting next week,” The Washington Post reported.

The proposal received an overwhelmingly negative reception among conservatives, many of whom saw it as a sign of the GOP establishment ironically attempting to “rig” the primary on behalf of a candidate who has been branded as an anti-establishmentarian, and who has spent much of the last four years arguing the previous election was rigged against him.

Speculation abounded as to who was behind the resolution, while some downplayed its significance as a mere proposal, with no indication of how seriously it was taken by RNC leadership.

You know darn well this came from Trump. Ronna is beholden to him and she’s done everything to help him so far. Not forcing him to debate was the biggest so far but we know rules mean nothing to him. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) January 25, 2024

Even the dems aren't this blatant with it and Biden is an actual incumbent. — A bad dude (@CornPopsRazor) January 26, 2024

They really are willing to burn the entire GOP down to the ground to save the Golden Guy. The only reason they'd do this is to be able to funnel Party money directly to Trump NOW- which means he must be totally broke from legal fees. And the RNC is willing to torch what little… https://t.co/QV2qssjvZc — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) January 25, 2024

– It's a draft proposal from ONE dude

– It doesn't cancel any of the primaries at all

– If passed, which it most likely won't given the current circumstances and the way it looks anyway, it just lets the RNC coordinate with the Trump for the General. Doesn't affect the primaries — Chris (@chriswithans) January 25, 2024

That may be your belief. But, the party has always catered to the default leader of the party which is historically the former nominee and in this case President until a new nominee who is different is elected. — Reniec (@Reniec7) January 26, 2024

“Who cares what the RNC says?” responded Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for Trump’s sole remaining primary challenger, former Trump administration United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. “We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders. If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful, she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

Later that day, Trump posted on his personal social network Truth Social that while he “greatly appreciate[d]” the gesture (attributing it to the RNC rather than to an individual member), “I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the ‘Old Fashioned’ way and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.”

“Thank you to the RNC for the Respect and Devotion you have shown me!” he added.

Following Trump’s public rejection, the Associated Press reported that the resolution was withdrawn from consideration, according to a “person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to publicly discuss the proposal and spoke on condition of anonymity.” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later claimed that a “source tells me that Trump was on board with this resolution initially that his campaign had signed off on it.” The Trump campaign has yet to respond to the allegation.

Trump maintains a commanding lead for the Republican presidential nomination over Haley. Fluctuating national polls currently have the ex-president narrowly leading a close race with incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden, although voters also say that potential convictions in his various ongoing trials will make them less likely to support him.

It’s also speculated that Democrats may replace Biden with a younger, healthier Democrat such as Gavin Newsom or Dean Phillips, and it is not yet certain which candidate would lose more votes to Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s third-party presidential run.

