Pro-life Canadians to demand protection of babies at conception at March for Life in May

On May 8, Canadians will gather from around the country to call for ‘protection at conception’ – the official theme of Campaign Life Coalition – at the 28th National March for Life.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has officially announced “Protection at Conception” as its theme for the upcoming year.

On May 8, 2025, Canadians will gather from around the country to call for “protection at conception” at the 28th National March for Life, which is less than 100 days away, according to a February 6 video release by CLC.

“In the past, our themes have always been biblically based,” CLC Youth Coordinator Maeve Gainey. “They’ve corresponded to some Scripture.”

“This connection between ‘protection at conception,’ which is rooted in Scripture, is from Matthew 13:31 to 32 – that reads, ‘The Kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed’,” she continued. “‘A person took and sowed in a field. It is the smallest of all seeds, yet when full grown, is the largest of plants.'”

“Similar to a mustard seed, zygotes and embryos are seemingly insignificant, but their humanity is unwavering and despite their size, they are invaluable as they were created in the image and likeness of God,” she continued.

Gainey explained that the analogy can also be applied to pro-life advocates who may feel that their work is insignificant or ineffective.

“Our efforts are often seen as small and insignificant in the grand scheme of things,” she said. “But the reality is that even actions that are small and seemingly insignificant often contribute to the larger plan that God has for us to work and build up the Kingdom of Heaven.

“When we accord ourselves with God’s will and His plan for our lives, we’ll experience the fruits of our obedience to Him no matter how small or little our efforts appear,” Gainey said.

CLC’s website further details the importance of the theme, pointing out that everyone has been a vulnerable zygote, embryo, and fetus, but that each is worthy of love and protection.

“Human rights begin when human life begins, and human life begins at conception,” it declares.

“There is a scientific consensus on this matter. A survey done of over 5,000 biologists found that 96% agreed that life begins at fertilization (or conception—the terms mean the same thing),” it explains.

“Unfortunately, Canada has instead arbitrarily and unscientifically chosen to provide human beings protection only after birth (and even then, this protection is patchwork, as infanticide and euthanasia are sometimes permitted),” the website continues.

Indeed, Canada does not have any laws protecting the unborn, allowing abortion up to, and sometimes after, birth.

For more information regarding the March and surrounding events, visit the CLC website.

Share











