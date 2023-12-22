Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dodges questions on who he would appoint to Supreme Court if elected president

The Independent candidate said he 'couldn’t answer that,' but that he would 'appoint judges who reflect my values,' naming a list of priorities including free market capitalism, bodily autonomy, and environmental protections.

(LifeSiteNews) — Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ducked questions from a conservative commentator about who he would nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court if elected president of the United States in 2024.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk pushed Kennedy to answer who his judicial picks for the nation’s highest court would be if he wins the White House in next year’s general election.

“So one of the things as president, obviously, is that you get to appoint Supreme Court justices,” Kirk said. “And the Supreme Court is more important than ever as a check and balance. Which current or recent Supreme Court justice is closest to your ideas of what you’d want?”

Kennedy, a lifelong Democrat who is now running as an Independent, said he “couldn’t answer that,” but explained that he would “appoint judges who reflect my values,” The Daily Mail reported.

“What are those values?” Kirk asked. “Because President Trump has a list, to his credit. Here are the 65 people. Would it be more like [Elena] Kagan, or more like Clarence Thomas?”

But Kennedy again dodged answering whether those values aligned more with the conservative or the liberal justices currently on the bench.

In response, Kirk argued that Kennedy is running for president, and judicial appointments are “a huge issue for voters,” particularly since justices have the power to make crucial decisions with regard to key issues like abortion and the Second Amendment.

Once again, instead of giving a direct answer, Kennedy named a list of issues of importance for himself and his supporters, including free market capitalism, bodily autonomy, and protecting the environment.

When prompted by Kirk to say who was his favorite justice, or to at least name one who he believes “did a good job,” Kennedy chose former Chief Justice Earl Warren, appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“Okay. So, the Warren Court that got rid of prayer in public schools,” Kirk said.

Though Warren was a Republican, his Court ruled against public prayer in schools. Moreover, the Warren Court was responsible for the “‘one-man one-vote’” ruling that caused a major shift in legislative power from rural areas to cities,” a biography published by UC San Diego noted. The same biography added that Warren had backed universal health care while governor of California.

In the interview, Kennedy pushed back against Kirk regarding the Warren Court’s ruling on prayer.

“I’m telling you what I would look for in a justice, but I’m not going to endorse every decision,” he said. He suggested Kirk was attempting to “trick” him by having him “name a judge” so Kirk can then “pick a decision that I would not endorse.”

Kirk argued it wasn’t a “trick,” but the presidential candidate said “it’s a trick to say, ‘endorse every decision by this particular judge.”

“Fair enough,” Kirk responded. “I’m just trying to understand because these are questions voters have.”

Kennedy assured Kirk he “would look at the whole package” before deciding who to appoint to the Court in the event of his election to the presidency, The Daily Mail reported.

Kennedy has drawn considerable recognition among conservatives in recent years for his skepticism of big government and foreign wars, and in particular his hardline stance opposing vaccines, particularly the experimental and oft-mandated COVID-19 jabs.

He is the founder and chief legal counsel of nonprofit organization Children’s Health Defense, which has taken a central role in combating the prevailing narrative surrounding COVID-19, especially with regard to the shots. Kennedy is also a staunch proponent of Americans’ liberties.

Reacting to news of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s disqualification from the Colorado state primary this week, Kennedy said,“Every American should be troubled by the [decision].”

“When any candidate is deprived of his right to run, the American people are deprived of their right to choose,” he said.

Though Kennedy has found common ground with conservatives over issues ranging from medical freedom to censorship, throughout his public career he has primarily supported left-wing figures and agendas.

A strong believer in climate change, the presidential candidate also supported Barack Obama for president and backed the nationwide redefinition of marriage to include homosexual unions.

On the issue of abortion, Kennedy’s stated priority is to reduce government involvement in the issue rather than pursue more robust protections for the lives of unborn babies, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Kennedy appeared to back a 15-week national abortion ban this summer, but his campaign walked back the comments.

“Today, Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by a NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair,” his campaign said, according to a report from Politico at the time. “Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

