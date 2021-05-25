Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches challenge against COVID vaccines’ emergency use authorization

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Children’s Health Defense (CHD) chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a citizen petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to immediately overturn the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted to currently available COVID vaccines and to stop the jabs from receiving a full licence.

Kennedy, also CHD’s chief legal counsel, filed the petition on May 16 in conjunction with medical doctor and vaccine expert Dr. Meryl Nass on behalf of CHD. The petition makes a number of requests from the FDA beside revoking EUAs for COVID vaccines, including a request to “refrain from allowing minors to participate in COVID vaccine trials … and immediately revoke all EUAs that permit vaccination of children under 16 for the Pfizer vaccine and under 18 for other COVID vaccines.”

CHD’s plea also states that, even before the EUAs are revoked, “FDA should issue guidance that all marketing and promotion of COVID vaccines must refrain from labeling them ‘safe and effective,’ as such statements violate 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3.”

An accompanying press release noted a discrepancy in the treatment by the FDA of the newly developed COVID vaccines and that of the 1976 swine flu vaccine. The latter drug was “abruptly” removed from the market “following approximately 30 reported deaths and 400 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome,” according to the statement.

Conversely, COVID vaccines have a combined injury report of more than 200,000 adverse events and 4,201 deaths as of May 14. CHD’s petition acknowledged that the swine flu vaccine deaths of 1976 were “out of 40-45 million vaccinees,” making the current COVID vaccine death toll “more than 50 times higher than that which ended the swine flu vaccine campaign.”

CHD pointed to an entry in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal that concluded: “In 1976, the federal government wisely opted to put protection of the public first” by halting the swine flu vaccine rollout. Accordingly, CHD contends that the “FDA should learn from this past experience and again put protection of the public first,” adding, “It is imperative that the FDA swiftly take action to authorize alternative treatments.”

The petition notes the FDA’s own criteria that “no adequate, approved, and available alternatives” for treating the condition in question must exist for the EUA award to be licit. CHD claims that these criteria have not been met, given the readily available and demonstrably effective remedies for SARS-CoV-2 infection found in ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

In fact, a recently published review in the American Journal of Therapeutics found “large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance” after using ivermectin, prompting the authors to conclude that “an oral agent effective in all phases of COVID-19 has been identified.”

The CHD’s press release explains that the “law stipulates that to grant EUA status, no other effective intervention may exist. The petition calls upon the FDA to immediately amend its existing guidance for the use of chloroquine drugs, ivermectin, and any other safe and effective drugs against COVID.”

CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland added that now is the “time for the FDA to make effective treatments for COVID available and to revoke the EUAs for the vaccines on the market.”

In particular, the petition drew attention to the lack of any need to vaccinate children against COVID-19. “According to the National Center for Health Statistics data as of May 5, 2021, 282 children have died ‘involving COVID,’ whereas over 560,000 Americans have died ‘involving COVID,’ … Thus the relative risk for children due to COVID is very low,” the petition reads.

“There are 74 million children in the United States … Two hundred eighty-two in 74 million is a (COVID death) rate of 0.00038 percent,” the document continues. “While many children may not have been exposed to COVID, CDC estimated that 22.2 million children aged 5-17 had had COVID and 127 had died, at the May 12, 2021 meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or 0.00057 percent.”

“By contrast, recent VAERS reports include the deaths of several children following COVID vaccination.” “There is one reported death in a 15-year-old after receiving the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, and another reported death of a 15-year-old after receiving a Moderna vaccine. Each child must have been enrolled in a clinical trial, since their ages would have precluded them getting the vaccine legally under the EUA.”

“There were only about 1,000 children in the 12-15-year age group in the vaccine arm of Pfizer’s trial and probably about the same number in the vaccine arm of Moderna’s trial. Thus, the death rate following either vaccination in this age group, assuming these children were trial enrollees, is approximately 2 in 2,000 or 0.1 percent.”

“Available evidence,” therefore, “strongly suggests that the vaccine is much more dangerous to children than the disease,” CHD concluded.

While the COVID vaccines are available under EUA, the law stipulates that their use is strictly optional. “Yet throughout the United States, schools, businesses, government and industry are using coercive tactics to encourage, incentivize and compel COVID vaccination as a condition of employment, education and daily living,” Kennedy lamented.

CHD took the opportunity to remind the FDA of its duty to “ensure all parties are aware of the ‘option to accept or refuse’ administration of all EUA products and that alternatives are available,” especially given the refusal of government agencies like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to disclose accordingly.

Although states have the right to enforce some vaccines, “that is not the case for investigational, unapproved EUA medical products.” “The option to refuse COVID vaccines is codified in federal law,” the CHD affirmed.

Along with medical freedom coalition Millions Against Medical Mandates (MAMM), the CHD invites interested individuals to comment on the public petition with the FDA, which can be found here.