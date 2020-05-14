Robot dog patrols Singapore park enforcing ‘social distancing’: Live coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

A video from Singapore shows a “robot dog” patrolling a park and blaring messages about so-called social distancing. The robot, which has now joined drones in surveilling people in their daily lives, bears a resemblance to a machine in the dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror, comedian Stephen Colbert pointed out.

May 14, 2020, 3:51 p.m. EST: President Donald Trump said he is “mobilizing” the military to help with distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” he said interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo this morning.

Breitbart reported:

The president said that distributing the vaccine would be a “massive job” and that he would move quickly to get it distributed. “Unless you’re mobilized and ready, you’re not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we’re starting now,” he said.

May 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – “Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s mother moved out of a personal care home with the health secretary’s help, after Levine ordered all nursing homes and long-term facilities in the state to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals,” the Daily Caller reports. Levine is a man who purports to be a woman.

“Levine admitted Tuesday to moving the 95-year-old Pennsylvania resident out of her personal care home, which is similar to an assisted living facility although technically distinct.”

The Daily Caller continued:

[Pennsylvania] is facing a class-action lawsuit, filed April 28, that claims the department of health ceased inspecting long-term care facilities now plagued by the virus. Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also faced scrutiny over his state’s handling of vulnerable nursing homes during the pandemic. Cuomo on Sunday reversed a March 25 order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients. Under the new order, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are allowed to wait for patients to test negative for the virus before admitting them.

At The Stream, Jason Jones and John Zmirak have written an article titled, “How Many African and Asian Kids Will Leftists Starve Just to Beat Donald Trump?” Jones, who has created famous pro-life movies such as Bella and Crescendo, and Zmirak point out that people on the political left and people connected to the United Nations are now acknowledging the massive hunger/famine problem that coronavirus panic has born.

They also mention:

First we had to flatten our way of life “long enough to flatten the curve.” We crushed the curve. Even in New York City, the hospital system was never overwhelmed. Now there are thousands of empty hospital beds even there. Health care providers are going broke, since “inessential” procedures stay banned. Trivial medical interventions like cancer screenings, root canals, and knee replacements — Botox-level frivolities like that. We can worry much later about the casualties that causes. Or we don’t have to, since they won’t get tallied or reported. And certainly not blamed on the lockdown hawks. The next goalpost was “till we have enough masks and ventilators.” That one whizzed past so quickly we barely noticed it. Mention it now and you just seem stupid.

“Large meatpacking plants across the country have shut down due to fears of COVID-19 outbreaks among workers, and less and less meat is making it to grocers and restaurants,” Reason noted in an article about meat shortages.

CNN noted that although gas, cars, and some other items have decreased in cost, “American grocery store price tags are soaring. Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6%, including seasonal adjustments, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

“Prices at the supermarket are rising sharply because coronavirus has disrupted the food supply chain: When restaurants shut down, Americans started cooking at home, and demand for groceries shot up. But food producers and farmers didn't have the ability to quickly shift their food deliveries to grocery stores.”

Fredericksburg.com reports:

Virginia’s count of COVID-19 tests to date includes results from 15,000 as-yet unreliable antibody tests, skewing the state’s testing capacity and its outlook on the spread of the virus, albeit to a small degree. The Virginia Department of Health shared the new figures on Thursday, as it faced public criticism for muddying the state's COVID-19 data by lumping together diagnostic and antibody tests. Many of the antibody tests on the market have not been vetted by federal regulators and do not measure the current spread of the active virus, unlike the diagnostic tests used by health care facilities.

Also in Virginia, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins says he will not enforce the state’s draconian lockdown.