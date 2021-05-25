Rock great Eric Clapton: COVID vaccine was ‘disastrous’ for me … ‘I feared I would never play again’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Rock and blues legend Eric Clapton, ranked consistently as one of the best guitarists of all time, said that receiving a COVID vaccine was so “disastrous” for him that he thought he’d never play guitar again.

“In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with emphysema) I was in the avant garde,” Clapton wrote in a letter to Italian architect Robin Monotti, who shared the letter on his Telegram on May 12 after receiving the guitarist’s permission to do so. Rolling Stone confirmed the authenticity of the letter on May 16.

“I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted 10 days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be 12 weeks before the second one,” continues Clapton.

“About six weeks later, I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone,” he added.

The AstraZeneca vaccine that the guitarist received has been linked to blood clots and death and is banned in a number of countries, including Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia.

Clapton’s comments came in the wake of a growing number of negative side effects and deaths around the globe after COVID vaccinations. Latest figures from the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) show as of May 14 a total of 227,805 adverse events of which 3,868 were life-threatening, 2,719 resulted in a permanent disability, 12,589 required hospitalization, and 4,201 resulted in death.

Clapton, whose most popular song “Tears in Heaven” was inspired after his four-year-old son died tragically after falling from the 53rd-floor window of a New York apartment, recently recorded and released with singer-songwriter Van Morrison an anti-lockdown song called “Stand and Deliver.”

The bluesy track, composed by Morrison and performed by Clapton, highlights how government-ordered lockdowns in response to COVID-19 strip away people’s freedom in the name of keeping them safe.

Here are some of the lyrics from the song:

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Stand and deliver

But not a word you heard was true

But if there's nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna wear these chains

Until you're lying in the grave? […] Is this a sovereign nation

Or just a police state?

You better look out, people

Before it gets too late

Clapton wrote in his letter to Monotti that the song helped him find his voice regarding what he saw happening around him, but it only earned him “contempt and scorn” from others. Despite this, he says he will not stop warning people about danger when he sees it.

“I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” he wrote.

Clapton said he has a new song coming out about the need for people to rise up and take a stand.

“I’ve recorded and will post here another song by Van called ‘The Rebels,’” he said, adding that “it’s not aggressive or provocative, it just asks:

‘Where have all the rebels gone?

Hiding behind their computer screens

Where’s the spirit, where is the soul

Where have all the rebels gone?’”

“I’ve been a rebel all my life, against tyranny and arrogant authority, which is what we have now, but I also crave fellowship, compassion and love, and that I find here … I believe with these things we can prevail,” he concluded his letter.