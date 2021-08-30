‘This Has Gotta Stop’: Rock legend pens song against COVID-19 tyranny

(LifeSiteNews) — Rock great Eric Clapton, who has gained worldwide attention for his outspoken criticism of forced COVID-19 vaccine measures, has just released a new song entitled This Has Gotta Stop, an anthem for all who oppose the increasing tyranny of vax mandates and passports.
The song, announced by the 17-time Grammy winner via Twitter over the weekend, has already garnered more than one million views on YouTube alone.
Clapton revealed earlier this year that receiving a COVID vaccine was so “disastrous” for him that he thought he’d never play guitar again.
Though rooted in his personal experience with the vaccine, the song’s lyrics are a passionate cri de cœur —a cry of the heart— for all who sense the totalitarian nature of COVID-19 mandates and lockdown measures imposed on western democracies since March 2020:
This Has Gotta Stop,
Enough is enough,
I can’t take this BS any longer.
It’s gone far enough,
If you wanna claim my soul,
You’ll have to come and break down this door.
I knew that something, was going on wrong
When you started laying down the law.
I can’t move my hands
I break out in sweat
I wanna to cry,
Can’t take it anymore.
I’ve been around a long long time
Seen it all
And I’m used to being free.
I know who I am
Try to do what’s right
So lock me up and throw away the key.
Thinkin’ of my kids
What’s left for them
And then what’s coming down the road
The light in the tunnel
Could be the southbound train
Lord, please help them with their load.
This has gotta stop
Enough is enough
I can’t take this BS any longer.
It’s gone far enough
If you wanna claim my soul
You’ll have to come and break down this door.
This isn’t the first time Clapton has used his musical talent to warn that personal liberty is at risk as governments straightjacket individual freedom under the guise of COVID-19 containment.
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state.
This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students.
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/
'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots
In December he recorded a new song with friend and fellow rock and blues great Van Morrison entitled “Stand and Deliver,” warning against government overreach.
The lyrics ask “Do you wanna be a free man or do you wanna be a slave?” and warns “Is this a sovereign nation or just a police state? You better look out, people, before it gets too late.”
Clapton’s bravery at a time of celebrity self-censorship and cowardice
At a time when celebrities who oppose COVID authoritarianism and tyranny are engaging in self-censorship and exhibiting cowardice, Clapton stands alone.
“So many celebrities message me,” about their opposition to COVID tyranny, “but they’re not coming out,” said former BBC TV reporter, Anna Brees in a discussion with “Right Said Fred,” multi-platinum award winning music artists and songwriting brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass.
“We should thank people like Eric Clapton who have actually got the [courage],” for taking a public stand, said the Freds.
“At least he’s getting up and doing something. I have tremendous admiration for that, and nothing but contempt for those artists who will do pretty anything to get the next tour. They are shameful.”
I speak to @TheFreds about all the celebs contacting us but staying quiet… pic.twitter.com/lVrRbnJ66Q
— Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) August 28, 2021
“Wonderful short talk on celebrity self-censorship and cowardice re speaking out about COVID-19 restrictions and authoritarianism/tyranny,” tweeted U.K. political scientist Piers Robinson.
Wonderful short talk on celebrity self-censorship and cowardice re speaking out about COVID-19 restrictions and authoritarianism/tyranny, with @BreesAnna and @thefreds https://t.co/elKXJLpnYD
— Piers Robinson (@PiersRobinson1) August 28, 2021
Before it’s too late . . .
The world desperately needs more performance artists like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison to be courageous and use their talent to push back against COVID-vax government tyranny.