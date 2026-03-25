Romanian government defends Catholic abbot targeted for eviction by Freemasonic lobby

The prime minister of Romania and the country's Secretariat for Religious Affairs both confirmed that the city of Oradea has no authority to evict Abbot Anzelm Fejes from his 900-year-old monastery.

(Lepanto Institute) — In an ongoing property dispute over the 900-year-old Norbertine Abbey of Oradea, in Romania, the country’s highest authorities have sided with the abbot against local authorities, who have been seeking the abbot’s eviction in order to seize the abbey buildings.

READ: Romania Tries to Evict Norbertine Abbey’s Abbot

In official letters, both the prime minister of Romania and the Romanian State Secretariat for Religious Affairs confirmed that the Norbertine Abbey of Oradea is protected by law and cannot be seized by municipal authorities in Oradea.

On March 6, the secretariat wrote to Abbot Anzelm Fejes, whom the mayor of Oradea has sought to evict from the abbey, confirming the legal status of his monastery under Romanian law. The secretariat assured the abbot that this response had also been communicated directly to the Oradea City Hall.

The prime minister’s chancellery, through its Directorate for Communication and Press Relations, sent the same response to the Ugar advocacy group ugar.gesta.ro, quoting the above letter of the Secretariat for Religious Affairs in full, in defense of the abbey’s rights.

READ: 900 Year Old Abbey Faces Eviction in Romania

The letter of the secretariat stated unequivocally that “sacred goods, namely those directly and exclusively dedicated to religious worship, established according to the internal statutes in conformity with the tradition and practices of each denomination and acquired with legal title, are not subject to seizure and are not subject to prescription.”

On Thursday, March 19, the Appellate Court will re-examine the whole case.

On Feb. 23, local authorities postponed the eviction of Abbot Anzelm after crowds of Catholic faithful showed up at the abbey church to protect and support him, despite rainy weather.

At the previously scheduled time for the eviction, the abbot stood openly at the steps of the church wearing the white habit of the Norbertine Order and his abbatial pectoral cross. Although police were present, they declined to arrest him.

Videos and photos of the standoff circulated online.

READ: Catholic Abbot Stood Against Police in Oradea Romania

Letter of Romanian State Secretariat for Religious Affairs

STATE SECRETARIAT FOR RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

State Secretary

No. C-444/06.03.2026

To the Provostry of the Canonical Premonstratensian Order

To Monsignor Feies Rudolf Anzelm

Municipality of Oradea, Roman Ciorogariu St., No. 14–16, Bihor County, Postal Code 410017

Reverend Father,

Following your memorandum no. 165/2026, registered with the State Secretariat for Religious Affairs under no. C-444/23.02.2026, we communicate the following:

The State Secretariat for Religious Affairs, within the limits of the competences established by Government Decision no. 725/2024, transmitted the necessary information to the Oradea City Hall in order to clarify the legal status of the Provostry of the Canonical Premonstratensian Order under the patronage of “Saint Stephen the First Martyr” from the Promontory of Oradea, headquartered in the Municipality of Oradea, Roman Ciorogariu Street no. 16. The Canonical Premonstratensian Order with the patronage of “Saint Stephen the First Martyr” from the Promontory of Oradea is a component part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oradea and is a legal entity under private law of public utility, pursuant to art. 8 para. (2) of Law no. 489/2006 on religious freedom and the general regime of religious denominations. The Diocese is a component part of the Roman Catholic Church, which is a recognized religious denomination listed at position 3 of Annex 1 to Law no. 489/2006. According to the provisions of art. 27 para. (2) of Law no. 489/2006, sacred goods, namely those directly and exclusively dedicated to religious worship, established according to the internal statutes in conformity with the tradition and practices of each denomination and acquired with legal title, are not subject to seizure and are not subject to prescription, and may be alienated only under the statutory conditions specific to each denomination.

Respectfully,

Ciprian-Vasile OLINICI

State Secretary

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