Rome Life Forum to be held in Fatima, Portugal, this November

This year’s Rome Life Forum, to be joined by distinguished pro-life and Catholic warriors from around the world, will be dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima.

(LifeSiteNews) — Mark your calendar for this year’s Rome Life Forum, which will be held in Fatima, Portugal, a city blessed by the famed apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.

“The Coming Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary: Catholic Prophecy Dawning” will be the theme of this year’s forum, to be joined by distinguished pro-life and Catholic warriors from around the world. The conference will take place on November 11 and 12, 2026, at SDivine Hotel, a top-rated local hotel only a five-minute drive from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima.

At the SDivine Hotel, after the talks of the day, travelers can enjoy live, traditional Fado music and savor Portuguese cuisine with fresh vegetables and herbs from the hotel restaurant’s own organic garden.

Traditional Latin Mass will be held at a private chapel in the hotel each morning of the conference.

Attendees are encouraged to join Fatima shrine tours on November 10 or November 13, the days preceding and following the conference. There you can visit the Chapel of the Apparitions, where Our Lady appeared five times to the shepherd children; the Valinhos monument, where the fourth apparition of Our Lady occurred; the houses of the shepherd children who saw Our Lady; their tombs in the Basilica; and the Museum of the Shrine of Fatima.

Our Lady of Fatima appeared to three shepherd children in Fatima on the 13th of every month from May to October 1917, when a miracle of the sun occurred, “the most stupendous public miracle in the history of the world.”

Guests can make a week of their visit: days in Portugal in November are delightfully cool, ideal for sightseeing and outdoor activities. The nearby city of Ourem contains a medieval village and castle, as does Tomar, which was founded by the Knights Templar and contains the Convent of Christ and the stunning Charola Church. Other nearby cities of Batalha, Leiria, Porto de Mós, and Alcobaça abound with rich history and the gorgeous monuments of centuries past.

Speakers will be announced in the weeks to come.

Room bookings can be made already at the hotel using this promocode: SDIVINERLF

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