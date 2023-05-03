Rome vocations director warns lack of priests is sign of a ‘sterile Church’

Fr. Fabio Rosini, the vocations director for the Diocese of Rome, said that the declining number of vocations is due to a ‘general’ lack of Catholics and faithful Catholic families.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The vocations director at the official seminary for the Diocese of Rome has issued a stark warning of future priest shortages, stating that the recent ordination of 11 priests for the diocese was “little to rejoice about.”

Speaking to Agensir on April 29, Father Fabio Rosini stated that the Diocese of Rome would soon run out of priests for the nearly 340 parishes across the city. His comments came in light of the recent ordination of 11 new priests for the Diocese of Rome, who came from the diocesan seminary — the Pontifical Major Seminary of Rome — and the Rome-based seminary for the Neocatechumenal Way.

Rosini stated that the problem was not a lack of vocations per se, but a wider lack of practicing Catholics: “it is not vocations that are lacking, it is not seminarians who are in short supply, but the great absentees are precisely Christians in general.”

Having now served as vocations director of the Diocese of Rome for 12 years, Rosini warned that the current trend of low numbers of new ordinands, coupled with growing numbers of retiring priests, “means that in a few years we will no longer have enough priests for the parishes.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: We won't give any money to liberal bishops who attack the Faith Show Petition Text 14432 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Liberal bishops around the world continue promoting heterodox views on homosexuality, female priests, divorce, contraception, and more — advancing anti-Catholic positions that jeopardize the salvation of souls. Such bishops often sideline, ignore and even persecute traditional Catholics who simply ask that the Faith be preserved and passed on to their children. But traditional Catholics cannot be silenced any longer, which is why we are uniting in this international boycott of modernist bishops and dioceses until the deposit of Faith is upheld by the hierarchy again. SIGN: We will not fund modernist bishops or priests who undermine the Catholic Faith, but rather direct our contributions towards faithful clergy and orders that work for the salvation of souls. There are countless examples of bishops working against Christ's Church in calling for divine law to be ignored in favor of sexual, doctrinal and liturgical deviancy, even trying to clamp down on Catholics who practise the Faith. Just last year, Cardinal Cupich banned traditional prayers after Mass, and more recently has curtailed the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. Cardinal Cupich has banned the Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass



Who but a devil would ban these prayers after Mass — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) August 27, 2021 The attack on the Faith is out in the open, with modernist bishops causing scandal in countless ways: Shutting down the Latin Mass in numerous parishes

Rejecting the Church's teaching on sodomy

Ignoring Vatican cover-ups of abuse by fellow bishops

Celebrating LGBT Masses

And so much more! We have seen enough. Now is the time to show true Catholic unity against those who undermine the Faith - do not be bullied into submission by these men who would disfigure Christ's Church. JOIN THE BOYCOTT & SHARE! Tell everyone you know to STOP giving money to bishops who attack the Catholic Faith. "We therefore commit to a financial boycott of modernist bishops until the hierarchy resolves to uphold the entire deposit of Faith." If the bishops refuse to uphold and protect the teaching of Christ's Bride, the Catholic Church, then we must refuse to support them until they repent. Thank you P.S. — Demanding that liberal bishops be held to account through financial boycott will help save the Church from doctrinal and pastoral ruin. This is the first step in restoring the Faith for future generations. Our time is now, so please join us by signing today! Photos: Pope Francis. Flickr. Long Thiên; Cardinal Cupich. Flickr. Goat_Girl; Collection Plate: Lisa F. Young/Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: Irish bishops launch nationwide prayer campaign amid continuing vocations ‘crisis’

The Pontifical Major Seminary — which is home to artwork by the now infamous Fr. Marko Rupnik — currently counts 35 seminarians for the diocese, with an additional 13 seminarians training there for other dioceses around Italy. The Diocese of Rome is home to over 330 parishes, which serve around 3 million Catholics.

Rosini argued that Rome had been experiencing low numbers of seminarians for some time and was attempting to hide the issue by practicing “the endemic error” of accepting, or drawing in, priests from outside the diocese.

However, while such outside vocations serve to “keep the diocese on its feet,” the vocations director stated that “the lack of Roman vocations manifests the state of a sterile Church.”

Recent years have seen a lack of understanding of the priesthood, Rosini suggested, with priests “continuing to do a vocations ministry that sought to specialize a nonexistent material and was not concerned with growing the people of God.”

“We have continued to take faith for granted and the consequence is that there are no vocations. We need to proclaim the Gospel, to form Christians,” he added.

Fr. Rosini further stated that numbers of Christians “have not grown because the family as a Christian educational instance has collapsed.”

He highlighted the manner in which Catholic families are largely no longer practicing the fullness of Catholic life, particularly with regard to the Church’s feasts:

The liturgical year, which is the true path shared by all ecclesial realities, has collapsed in the homes where fasting in Lent is no longer done and where Christmas has become a pagan event divorced from an experience of prayer.

“Truly Christian families in which we pray, train in service and forgiveness” would lead to “good priests,” said Rosini. “But if we do not start from a personal encounter with Christ, we will not have Christians and therefore we will have fewer and fewer priests. We need to train Christian families. We are in a cultural flood and it is time to build an ark, which then was a boat of couples.”

READ: Vatican data shows ‘uninterrupted decline’ in vocations since Francis became pope in 2013

The drop in number of priests in the Diocese of Rome is by no means an isolated issue, but one being mirrored in countries across the world.

In March, the Vatican’s daily newspaper L’Osservatore Romano published the latest statistics on the state of the Catholic Church across the world. The data, from December 2021, documented that that the number of clerics dropped by 0.39% from the previous year. This is due largely to deaths, retirement, and any laicizations.

However, most notable and representative of the future of the Church was the fact that the number of seminarians continued a decline that began in 2013 and has remained uninterrupted since then. Seminarians are decreasing at a rate of 1.8% compared to the previous year — thus over 4 times faster than the number of priests.

READ: Carmelite convent in Savannah, Georgia being forced to close after Apostolic Visitation: insider

Such a trend is seen also in vocations to the priesthood — not just seminarians: now there are only 26.84 vocations for every 100 priests already ordained.

Some weeks prior to this data being released, Pope Francis acknowledged the crisis of vocations, calling it a “mystery.” “ It is a mystery: and in less than 100 years. How do we explain this to each other? I see no explanation,” he said, while at the same time condemning the “most serious sin” of “proselytism.”

However, when questioned, Francis expressed no concern for drop in vocations, stating that it was merely a crisis which “must be experienced and overcome.”

No, I am not concerned in the sense that we are merging, it is a sign of the times that indicates worldliness, that indicates a level of development that puts values elsewhere. This signals crises. There are crises, and crises must be experienced and overcome.

Share











