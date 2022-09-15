Romney hints he may support radical same-sex ‘marriage’ bill if it contains religious liberty carveouts

‘With the right religious freedom amendments, I can support it,’ Sen. Romney said. ‘Without it, I’d have a very difficult decision to make.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney this week suggested he might vote for an amended version of the Democrats’ pro-LGBT “Respect for Marriage Act” if it contained religious liberty carveouts. The radical bill would codify legal protections for so-called “gay marriage” and could pave the way for legalization of polygamy.

“With the right religious freedom amendments, I can support it,” Sen. Romney said, according to a Wednesday report by Politico.

“Without it, I’d have a very difficult decision to make,” he added.

Hopes brighten for compromise on same-sex marriage passage in Senate https://t.co/T6nYJ5azlj pic.twitter.com/dLSx33Z8pq — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2022

Romney, who voted to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020 on impeachment charges, was quoted by The Hill last week saying he has “questions and concerns about religious liberty and that being included as part of the legislation,” adding that legislators are “working on that.”

The Utah senator said he might vote for the legislation “depending on how it turns out,” according to the report.

Romney’s comments follow similar remarks made by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is also pushing for an amendment recognizing religious liberty.

Moves to hammer out a religious liberty amendment come as Democrats work to scare up enough Republican support to pass HR 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, in the U.S. Senate.

The Hill reported last week that Senate negotiators expect to reach a deal on the bill in time to bring it to the floor for consideration next week, possibly positioning the legislation to pass before October. However, on Thursday Senate Democrats announced they will postpone a vote on the bill until after the November midterm elections, as the bill’s supporters have failed to find enough Republican votes to overcome a likely GOP filibuster.

READ: Democrats will delay same-sex ‘marriage’ vote until after November midterms

Democrats need the support of at least 10 Republican Senators to secure passage of the bill, a number they reportedly have not yet reached.

Negotiators told The Hill last week they were making progress toward obtaining sufficient GOP votes. In July, however, just five Republican senators had publicly committed to or implied supporting the bill, half the number needed by the bill’s supporters.

The measure in question would codify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to redefine marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). If passed, it would federally recognize the union between two men or two women as “marriage,” and could even compel the federal government to recognize polygamy if approved by any state, LifeSiteNews reported.

In July, 47 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives joined every House Democrat in voting to pass the radical law.

READ: 47 House Republicans just sold out marriage. Warn GOP senators not to do the same

After the announcement of the legislation, conservative groups who support the traditional understanding of marriage have rallied to oppose the measure. Groups working to fight HB 8404 include Family Research Council, American Family Association, Concerned Women for America, and LifeSiteNews.

LifeSite is running a VoterVoice campaign to ensure Republican senators are aware of the grassroots opposition to HR 8404, and to urge them to vote against it accordingly.

This article has been updated to include Senate Democrats’ Thursday announcement that a vote on the bill will be postponed until after the November midterms.

