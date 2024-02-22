Catholics to hold Rosary rally at St. Patrick’s Cathedral after scandalous ‘transgender funeral’

‘Mocking everything sacred, the service looked like a Drag Queen Show, applauding sin, ridiculing the Church, and defiling the house of God,’ a flyer for the rally said.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Members of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) are organizing a Rosary rally to make reparation for a sacrilegious pro-LGBT funeral held in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral last week.

“Mocking everything sacred, the service looked like a Drag Queen Show, applauding sin, ridiculing the Church, and defiling the house of God,” a flyer for the event said.

Members of @AmericaTFP are organizing two rosary rallies outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral on February 24 and 26. Email [email protected] for more info. pic.twitter.com/hr0MT7r0lb — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) February 22, 2024

On February 15, transgender activist and prostitute “Cecilia Gentili,” a man who “identified” as a woman, was celebrated at St. Patrick’s by hundreds of people dressed in scandalous clothing.

A LifeSite petition launched in response to the event, which organizers have called a political protest, is urging Cardinal Timothy Dolan to exorcise the Cathedral. As of the publication of this article, more than 10,000 persons have added their signatures to the petition.

TFP’s Rosary protest will be held at 12pm noon EST on Saturday, February 24, and Monday, February 26. “Our public rosary will be peaceful and legal. We ask for God’s mercy and offer public reparation,” the group said. St. Patrick’s Cathedral is located at 5th Avenue in New York City.

The organizers of the funeral told the New York Times that they hope the funeral will be remembered as an “important moment” for the “LGBT community,” similar to the 1989 protests where activists chained themselves to the pews in St. Patrick’s in protest of the Catholic Church’s stance on homosexuality.

Cardinal Dolan has commended the priests who presided over the funeral, saying on a recent podcast episode of Conversation with Cardinal Dolan that they acted “extraordinarily well.”

If you are interested in attending the Rosary rally, contact rally captain Jose (570) 582-7678; John (717) 495-5427; or TPF-ANF (844) 830-3570. TFP can also be contacted at [email protected].

