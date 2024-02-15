Royal Canadian Mounted Police slammed over summer program for high schoolers ‘who identify as women’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s post was roundly condemned by Canadians on social media, many of whom even questioned if the post was from a parody account.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is being mocked on social media for its summer program for high schoolers “who identify as women.”

On February 12, the RCMP announced that it is looking for high school students “who identify as women” to participate in its summer student employment program, a move that has garnished ridicule from Canadians.

“We’re looking for high school students in grade 11 who identify as women,” the RCMP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If that’s you and you’re curious about a career in public safety, we have a full week’s worth of paid work for you! Registration closes in 2 weeks.”

We’re looking for high school students in grade 11 who identify as women. If that’s you and you’re curious about a career in public safety, we have a full week’s worth of paid work for you! Registration closes in 2 weeks. https://t.co/zsSXIEWRYU pic.twitter.com/YEL2GPLQuD — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) February 12, 2024

To qualify for the summer job position, applicants must be at least 16 years old, meet the Federal Student Work Experience Program eligibility criteria, and “identify” as female.

“Submit your application and don’t forget to self-declare as a woman to be considered!” the RCMP directed in the job description. “Under the Employment equity self-declaration section of your application, answer ‘yes’ to Gender-Female.”

“The Federal Government of Canada is dedicated to building an inclusive and diverse workforce that represents the Canadian population we serve,” it continued. “We encourage you to self-identify if you belong to other Employment Equity groups.”

“This is a joke, right? Identify as women? Why not just ask for women,” one questioned.

This is a joke, right? Identify as women? Why not just ask for women. — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) February 12, 2024

“Can I identify as grade 11?” another asked.

Can I identify as grade 11? — Winston Smith (@GovGone) February 12, 2024

“So men can apply,” another pointed out.

So men can apply. — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) February 12, 2024

However, this is not the first time the RCMP has pushed the LGBT agenda. In late January, the RCMP announced that it will fund “sex-change” surgeries and other so-called “gender affirming” procedures for members of the RCMP under its “regular Member health benefits.”

According to a leaked memo, the benefit is worth $75,000 and is part of a new program is to advance the RCMP’s “ongoing commitment to creating a more modern, inclusive and representative workforce.”

Similar to the summer job application, Canadians responded with disbelief and disappointment, with one Canadian writing, “Canada is broken.”

“Remember, when the Canadian Mounties were somebody, you really respected,” another wrote. “Now they are funding sex change surgery for their officers.”

