Royal Family faces pro-LGBT outrage after hosting JK Rowling during ‘Pride Month’

(LifeSiteNews) — The British Royal Family is facing both backlash and praise for hosting author JK Rowling during the month of June, celebrated by LGBT activists as “Pride Month.”

The Instagram account of the Royal Family posted a picture of Queen Camilla and Rowling taken during their recent meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)



“With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh,” the text accompanying the image reads. “Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations.”

Pro-transgender activists expressed outrage at the meeting, as Rowling has been an outspoken critic of the idea that people can change their gender.

“There’s a lot of other children’s authors (who have published kids books more recently than 20 years ago) that you could have worked with on this,” one social media user said in response to the post.

“During Pride month, is a statement,” another added.

One user said they were “deeply disappointed” in the Queen “giving a platform to JKR, any month but especially during Pride Month. There are many other admirable individuals to spotlight who champion reading for children and young people.”

While most comments on the Instagram post were negative toward the Royal Family for meeting with Rowling, many users on X celebrated the event.

One such user wrote: “Love seeing Queen Camilla & J.K. Rowling together. This says it al…the world is returning to normal. There are only 2 sexes… Male & Female.”

Gary Francione, a former professor at Rutgers University, said, “I am not a Brit but my impression is that the Royals are rarely seen with anyone controversial. The fact that Camilla is here with JKR is some evidence that the latter’s view that sex is binary and immutable is not considered as controversial, which is a good and sane thing.”

Maya Forstater of the anti-transgender ideology group Sex Matters commented on the meeting of Rowling and the Queen: “She is uncancellable. She is a national treasure… what the Queen has shown is what JK Rowling said for so many years now is not controversial, it’s protecting women’s rights.”

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