Rubio thanks ‘my Lord and Savior’ after being sworn in as secretary of state

Marco Rubio thanked ‘Almighty God’ and Jesus Christ during a ceremony where he was sworn in as President Trump’s secretary of state. While professing the Catholic faith, Rubio has publicly endorsed IVF and embraced Trump’s softened stance on abortion.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked “Almighty God” after being sworn in to the new position.

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance swore in Rubio, a former U.S. senator, to be the new secretary of state.

“I want to end by thanking Almighty God and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That is truly the singular purpose of our lives, it’s most important priority, it’s the only thing that will matter when we take our last breath on this Earth,” Secretary Rubio said.

“But this is an extraordinary opportunity would not have been possible without God’s blessings. I’m honored and I’m privileged, cognizant of responsibility,” Rubio said.

Rubio also thanked his family and Vice President Vance’s family for their support.

He called his four children “the most important legacy any of us will leave behind. The most important job I’ll ever have is that of a father and a husband.”

Rubio, while professing the Catholic faith, has backed in vitro fertilization, signing a letter last year declaring that he “strongly support[s] continued nationwide access to IVF,” which involves the destruction of millions of human embryos and which the Catholic Church condemns as gravely immoral. Rubio has also endorsed President Donald Trump’s removal of strong pro-life language from the Republican Party platform.

During his confirmation hearing, Rubio pledged to oppose globalism and support Trump’s America First foreign policy.

Criticizing the “end of history” view of prominent neoconservative Francis Fukuyama, Rubio said that liberalism had failed too many communities. Fukuyama argued famously that Western liberalism had won and totalitarian ideologies had lost.

“Here in America and in many of the advanced economies across the world, an almost religious commitment to free and unfettered trade at the expense of our national economy shrunk the middle class, left the working class in crisis, collapsed our industrial capacity, and has pushed critical supply chains into the hands of adversaries and of rivals,” he said, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

“An irrational zeal for maximum freedom of movement of people has resulted in a historic mass migration crisis,” he said. “Here in America, but also around the world, it’s one that threatens the stability of societies and of governments.”

He criticized the “postwar global order,” saying:

While America far too often continued to prioritize the global order above our core national interests, other nations continue to act the way countries have always acted and always will in what they perceive to be their best interest. And instead of folding into the post-Cold War global order, they have manipulated it to serve their interests at the expense of ours.

“The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us,” he said. “And all this has led to a moment in which we must now confront the single greatest risk of geopolitical instability and of generational global crisis in the lifetime of anyone alive and in this room today.”

During his swearing in ceremony, Rubio made similar comments. “Everything we do must be justified by the answer of one of three questions: Does it make stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?” Rubio said.

He said Trump’s view is the State Department’s priority should be the United States. He also reminded the audience that Trump’s priority is “peace.”

Reflecting the rejection of globalism, Trump has already pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

