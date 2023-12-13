Rumble CEO suspects political motivations behind ‘unprecedented’ cyber attack

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski expressed his suspicion that the cyber attack may have been perpetrated by activists or organizations opposed to videos of new January 6 security footage on the platform.

(Reclaim The Net) — The video hosting platform Rumble, known for advocating free speech, just experienced a severe cyber attack. This incident occurred not long after the platform began hosting new security camera footage from the events of January 6th 2021, and Rumble’s CEO makes a direct correlation between the two events.

As we reported last week, the Republican-led Subcommittee on Oversight of the Committee on House Administration last week unveiled their new Rumble channel. This channel was dedicated to publishing hours of footage from the Capitol Police.

I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend. I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble. https://t.co/tGomVXxEzN — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 11, 2023

Soon after the footage was uploaded, Rumble suffered a significant, coordinated cyber attack. This disruption made it impossible for users to upload or view any content on the platform.

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, addressed the situation on X, stating, “I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend.” Pavlovski also expressed his suspicion that the attack was politically motivated, likely perpetrated by activists or organizations opposed to the J6 videos on Rumble.

The attack was remedied on Monday evening.

Services are 100% restored. A major thank you to our cyber security partners and our entire team. This was a massive learning experience that will only make us stronger. A big thank you to all users and creators who have been incredibly patient with us during this time. https://t.co/hBdeXKq2kk — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) December 12, 2023

In a statement, the company expressed its gratitude, saying, “A major thank you to our cyber security partners and our entire team. This was a massive learning experience that will only make us stronger.” They also extended their appreciation to all users and creators for their patience during the disruption.

