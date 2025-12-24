Russell Brand charged with additional counts of rape, sexual assault

In a recent video message, Brand mentioned his previous wrongdoing and spoke of atonement and healing through Jesus Christ, but he did not specifically address the new charges.

(LifeSiteNews) — Famous UK comedian, actor, and cultural commentator Russell Brand, who in recent years has embraced Chrisitanity and taken a stand against the multi-headed threat of totalitarian globalism, has been charged with rape and sexual assault dating back to 2009 after two new women came forward.

Brand, a former Buddhist, had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges for acts against four women which allegedly took place between 1999 and and 2005.

In a video message recorded while driving, Brand wished his social media followers a Merry Christmas, mentioned his previous wrongdoing, spoke of atonement and healing through Jesus Christ, and warned of a “time of great darkness,” but did not specifically address the new charges.

“It’s the season of Christ Jesus Lord and Savior, the coming of the Light and the Power,” began Brand in his video message. “This is a time of great darkness. A time of confusion and dispute and conflict.”

“I have learned in my own life that attack can bring about grace,” said Brand. “I am so grateful for the opportunity in my own life I get to participate in change and transformation and growth and love.”

“I feel so blessed that I have the opportunity to atone for the many things over the years that I did wrong, and the opportunity to ensure that people understand the truth of my situation and scenario,” he said.

“I pray, Lord, that anyone I harmed or hurt in my years of mindlessness, in sin, would be healed, Lord. I pray for infinite light and wonderful healing for them. And I pray, Lord, for the absolute truth of who I am to be abundantly revealed, and who I’ve always been, because I am your creation. You are my master,” he declared. “I pray for comfort for all of those that are suffering, that we would be healed in the name of your Son, Jesus Christ.”

“[2026] is going to be big!” predicted Brand. “Let Jesus Christ into your life.”

“There are going to be big, staged … I don’t want to say battles. Trials is what I’m going to call them,” said Brand, searching for the right words. “As it says in James, ‘We consider it great joy when we face trials of any kind.’”

“Jesus Christ, I love you,” proclaimed Brand, adding “and I love all of you” as he looked into the camera.

Merry Christmas brothers and sisters. Accept all things, even trials as gifts from God. Jesus is real. pic.twitter.com/SnV5FWzhak — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 23, 2025

Over the last two years, the now 50-year-old Brand has shared his apparent conversion to Christianity.

Brand made headlines in January 2024 when he announced that he wears a crucifix, that he was reading the Bible and was seeking a “personal relationship” with God.

In a video a few weeks later, Brand said that “we have no choice but Christ” and that “this cannot anymore be a left versus right thing” but a “right versus wrong thing.”

By April 2024 he uploaded a video of himself praying the Rosary and encouraged his over 10 million followers to pray the Rosary with him as part of his daily meditation.

Brand is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2026, in regard to the most recent charges, while a trial date for the five original charges is set to begin on June 16, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court.

