Russell Brand: God is directing a global ‘awakening’ in response to growing authoritarianism

'There are now sets of globalist organizations, funded by government, but also by corporations, that are making deliberate, profound attempts to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way,' the cultural commentator told Tucker Carlson.

(LifeSiteNews) — With a crucifix around his neck, cultural commentator Russell Brand delivered a powerful spiritual but political message on Tucker Carlson’s X show this past week.

Why I Wear A Cross!

I’m interested to hear what YOU think, let me know. pic.twitter.com/kMcyYgvl7o — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 21, 2024



Brand sat down with the former Fox host to discuss an array of subjects, including his previous promiscuous life in Hollywood, which he called “empty” and “unfulfilling.” He also exposed how media outlets are seeking to “de-amplify” independent voices who do not go along with the Deep State’s narrative.

“There are now sets of globalist organizations, funded by government, but also by corporations, that are making deliberate, profound attempts to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way,” he said.

Brand, 48, is a former Buddhist. He made headlines last month when he announced that he is reading the Bible “a lot more” now and is seeking a “personal relationship” with God.

“It occurred to me that if instead of always talking to myself inwardly, I could replace one of those voices with an indwelling God,” he remarked while adding that he wears a crucifix around his neck.

Brand and Carlson touched on various other topics as well, including geo-politics.

“It’s like we’re being prepped, groomed, primed for ‘war is coming.’ We’re being kept in a state of constant anxiety in order to induce compliance,” he asserted. “The ongoing stoking of cultural tension is to ensure that people don’t begin to recognize that actually we have far more in common with one another than we do with these curious sets of establishment interests that seem to be transcendent of national democracy. To be explicit, I’m talking about organizations like the WHO, NATO, the WEF and their astonishing influence.”

Similar to podcaster Joe Rogan, Brand has used his show to fight against political correctness, media bias, and wokeism, among other topics, earning him many conservative fans. His hit podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand has 1.81 million subscribers on Rumble, making it one of the most watched shows on the platform.

Brand and Carlson both adduced that the concentrated effort of what they agreed was the “loathing of nature” carried out by global elites indicates “something dark” is happening.

“Clearly what we’re watching are the fruits of spiritual war,” Carlson stated. “Certainly, the solution seems to me to be spiritual,” Brand replied, adding that “authoritarianism now is being deliberately veiled in the insidious language of care, concern, safety and convenience. It seems to me that we are in a time where we look from one crisis to another, that the crisis is always used to legitimize certain solutions.”

Brand further discussed his own spiritual journey over the past few years, which he has been much more open about since allegations surfaced in late 2023 about misconduct he had with women in his previous life, allegations that he denies but which the media has used to pressure YouTube to demonize his account.

“I’ve been shown a good many things as a result of these events — the value of my family, the value of friendship,” he said. “I am being shown that there are consequences for the rather foolish way I lived in the past.”

“What I’ve seen is the significance of family, the importance of having values … the importance of God,” he continued. “It’s very easy to talk about God. I talk about God all the time, but when you need God, it’s when the outside world shows you the reality of your powerlessness.”

Brand also explained to Carlson that his decision to push back on the dangers of COVID shot, among other topics, likely earned him the attacks he is now receiving.

“Unless you’re willing to be a participant in these systems of compliance and distraction, then you do pose some kind of threat.” Legacy press outlets are “no longer in competition with one another” but working in concert to “curtail and stamp out … independent media.”

Born in Essex, England in 1975, Brand has three children. From 2010 until 2012, he was wed to American pop singer Katy Perry. At the time, he was addicted to drugs and had been starring in various movies. He is now sober.

Brand further told Carlson he believes the real power of the media lies in its ability to persuade people to not trust their instincts and to numb them to the truth.

“A machine is put to constant work to conquer the space of your attention incessantly and relentlessly, filling your mind with some ideas and some distractions, making you believe that some sugar on a screen might be a convenient palliative as your children are marched off into an un-winnable, forever war,” he exclaimed.

“If there is one God, one all-powerful God, then surely that God is at work now, and surely that God is creating the perfect conditions for our mutual awakening,” he added.

Brand also argued that “the nature of our relationship with government is they are there to rule and control and dominate,” which is not what that relationship should be.

“I believe the threat of authoritarianism is far, far greater from those that use the language of liberalism than these emergent, somewhat nationalistically oriented populist movements present because they are leveraging that power now” he continued. “They’re interested in censorship, they’re militarizing the police, they’re introducing protest laws … we can observe them through their fruits.”

