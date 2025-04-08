Russia bans Elton John AIDS Foundation for promoting homosexuality, non-traditional values

(LifeSiteNews) — Russia’s general prosecutor on Thursday banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation, an initiative of the iconic homosexual singer-songwriter, citing the group’s promotion of anti-Russian propaganda and homosexuality.

The prosecutor’s office accused the foundation of “using humanitarian projects as a cover” for supporting Western economic pressure against Russia, according to Russia Today. The agency also complained that the group undermines traditional values.

“The NGOs actively participate in an information campaign orchestrated by the ‘collective West’ to discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions,” stated the official Telegram channel of the prosecutor’s office.

In another statement on its website, the Russian office lamented the foundation’s promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment.”

The ban applies to two non-governmental organizations called the Elton John AIDS Foundation — one is registered in the United States and the other in Britain. Russia has labeled them “undesirable organizations,” a designation also given to other NGOs that are considered to carry out an anti-Russian agenda.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation, which works to provide access to HIV testing and care, reduce the “stigma” of drug use, and campaign against “anti-LGBTQ” policies, announced it is “devastated” by the decision.

Russia has banned LGBT propaganda in the country, making it illegal to promote LGBT relationships and publicly express homosexuality. The country’s Supreme Court has also designated the “international LGBT movement” as extremist in a 2023 ruling.

