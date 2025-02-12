Russia to relaunch rival to Eurovision committed to ‘traditional’ values, without ‘perversion’

Russia’s relaunch of Intervision will honor ‘traditional universal, spiritual and family values,’ in contrast to the ‘perversion’ of Eurovision.

MOSCOW (LifeSiteNews) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recently announced he will relaunch a Soviet-era music competition as an alternative to Eurovision, one committed to “traditional” values and free of “perversion.”

The music contest Eurovision has long showcased pro-LGBT performers and has a reputation for celebrating perversion, including through drag queens and on-stage homosexual displays. By contrast, the new iteration of Russia’s Intervision will honor “traditional universal, spiritual and family values,” according to documents seen by Reuters.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed Intervision will be free of “perversion,” and Russian senator Liliya Gumerova told local media that the contest would be a “chance to promote real music” and “not fake values that are alien to any normal person.”

Lavrov explained that Intervision would sharply contrast with the blasphemous and grotesque 2024 Olympics “Last Supper” display in Paris, declaring that the “unique musical expo” will “provide an opportunity for all countries, without any censorship, to showcase their best musical traditions,” adding, “I guarantee that there will be no perversion and abuse of human nature as we saw in the Paris Olympics.”

One document stipulates, “Artists may not perform songs that call for violence, humiliate the honour and dignity of society, and it is required that political themes in the lyrics are completely excluded.”

Intervision was first launched under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and held from 1965 to 1968, and then again from 1977 to 1980, as the Eastern Bloc’s rival to Eurovision. After it crumbled due to political unrest, Russia joined Eurovision in 1994, following the fall of the Soviet Union. However, Russia was banned from Eurovision in 2022 due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Eurovision has featured homosexual performers since the 1990s and has gone on to feature “transgender” singers, a same-sex kiss in 2013, several drag performers, and most recently, a “non-binary” winner named “Nemo.”

Share











