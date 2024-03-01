Russian Catholic bishops reject blessing same-sex couples as ‘unacceptable’

Emphasizing the traditional view of marriage as between a man and a woman, the Catholic Bishops of Russia declared their duty to defend the family as the union of one man and one woman, the foundation of society.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Conference on Catholic Bishops of Russia has released a statement condemning the blessing of “same-sex couples” as instructed in the Vatican’s December Declaration Fiducia Supplicans as “unacceptable.”

In a Friday statement, the nation’s senior prelates lamented the “misunderstandings that have arisen” as a result of Pope Francis’ document Fiducia Supplicans. As a result, the bishops wrote that ,“In order to avoid temptation and confusion,” the conference “highlights the fact that the blessing of any type of couples that persist in relationships that are unregulated from the point of view of Christian morality (cohabitation, bigamous second marriages, same-sex marriages) is unacceptable.”

The bishops noted that it was their duty to uphold marriage and the family “as a privileged community and the primary unit of society,” consequently deeming it “necessary to emphasize that the [Roman] Catholic doctrine of family and marriage remains unchanged,” explaining that “[o]nly a man and a woman united in marriage form a family together with their children.”

The full statement can be found HERE.

Share











