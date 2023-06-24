Russian paramilitary Wagner Group launches armed revolt against Putin; UPDATE: stand-down deal reached

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, has claimed that the entire rationale for the war in Ukraine was false. Prigozhin has also suggested that Vladamir Putin has been manipulated by men such as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

UPDATE, June 24 12:53PM CST: Reuters reports that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has brokered a deal for the Wagner Group to stand down and return to base in exchange for safety guarantees, according to comments from Lukashenko’s office and an audio message from Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin citing the need to avoid further bloodshed. LifeSiteNews will continue to follow the situation; in the meantime, our original report appears below.

(LifeSiteNews) – The situation in Russia took an explosive turn Friday with the head of Kremlin-aligned Russian mercenary company the Wagner Group apparently revolting against Vladimir Putin’s government, adding a new complication for the regime’s prospects in its year-long war against Ukraine.

Newsweek reports that on Thursday and Friday, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin began making inflammatory public statements about the Kremlin’s handling of and basis for the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin had previously expressed displeasure with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for allegedly providing Wagner with inadequate material support for its operations in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but amplified his grievances Thursday.

Wagner’s account of the war’s progress differs from the Defense Ministry’s, Prigozhin said, “because they are bringing total crap to the president’s desk, shameless. When we took Bakhmut, we let all military correspondents go there, you remember this well, so that they see the real state of affairs. No one talks about thousands of destroyed tanks and armored vehicles. They don’t let anyone in there [Bakhmut], they don’t show anything precisely because there are colossal problems there.”

“Shoigu and [Russian Chief of General Staff Valery] Gerasimov have a simple approach: a lie needs to be monstrous to be believed in. This is what they do,” Prigozhin declared.

The next day, Prigozhin went much further, claiming the entire rationale for the war in Ukraine was false while attempting to cast Putin himself as having been manipulated by Shoigu into war.

“The Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public and the president and spin the story that there were insane levels of aggression from the Ukrainian side and that they were going to attack us together with the whole NATO block,” he contended, when in reality “there was nothing extraordinary happening on the eve of February 24,” and the “special operation was started for a completely different reason.”

“Shoigu killed thousands of the most combat-ready Russian soldiers in the first days of the war,” Prigozhin continued. “The mentally ill scumbags decided, ‘It’s OK, we’ll throw in a few thousand more Russian men as ‘cannon fodder.’ ‘They’ll die under artillery fire, but we’ll get what we want.’ That’s why it has become a protracted war.”

Fox News adds that Prigozhin next accused Shoigu of bombing a Wagner camp, to which the Kremlin denied responsibility and announced a criminal investigation into Prigozhin. Nevertheless, Prigozhin called for armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership that he’s calling a “march of justice,” declaring that “the evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped” and “this scum will be stopped.”

“Early reports following Prigozhin’s statements suggest that Russian internal security forces are activating in response to Prigozhin’s statements and possible Wagner moves, primarily in Moscow and Rostov,” according to a situation assessment by the Institute for the Study of War. “Kremlin newswire TASS reported that security measures have been strengthened in Moscow and that Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) special police (OMON) and special rapid response (SOBR) units have been alerted of the situation.Russian sources posted footage reportedly showing military equipment moving through the streets of Moscow.[6] TASS also reported that Russian military personnel and law enforcement have set up military posts and checkpoints near the Southern Military District (SMD) headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, and BBC’s Russia Service reported that Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) employees and SOBR units have set up roadblocks along the Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov highway.”

In a televised address Saturday, Putin accused Wagner of “an attempt to subvert us from inside,” “treason in the face of those who are fighting on the front,” and a “stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia,” which he vowed to “neutralize,” the Guardian reports.

The Wagner revolt is a rapidly evolving situation, accurate information about which is complicated by the widespread proliferation of uncorroborated claims and government propaganda, but it appears the mercenaries are making some progress. CNN reports that Igor Artamonov, governor of the Russian region of Lipetsk, said that Wagner was moving through their territory, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Prigozhin claims to have taken control of all Russian military sites in the city of Rostov-on-Don, where he is demanding that Shoigu and Gerasimov personally come.

“Footage on channels based in Rostov-on-Don showed armed men in military uniform skirting the regional police headquarters in the city on foot, as well as tanks positioned outside the headquarters of the Southern Military District,” ABC says, while cautioning that “Reuters confirmed the locations shown but could not determine when the footage was shot.”

The BBC reports that Wagner forces are “said to have deployed in Voronezh, further north” of Rostov, and have been sighted “on the highway linking Voronezh to Moscow.”

Across geopolitical punditry and social media, the meaning and ramifications of the weekend’s developments are being hotly debated.

“What Prigozhin has done is a gift to the collective West, and I think that’s gonna be the main takeaway from all this, when all of this is said and done, this was a gift to the collective West,” claimed Alex Christoforou, chairman of Cyprus-based media outlet The Duran. “It’s gonna probably lead to the Zelensky regime getting more money and more weapons. I don’t even know if they have to do anything now before the NATO meeting on July 11. They’ve already got their talking point, they got their distraction. This entire conflict from 2014 and even before that, it’s always been about regime change in Russia. And with this action from Prigozhin in my opinion, this has just now emboldened [U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria] Nuland, [U.S. National Security Adviser Jake] Sullivan, [U.S. Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken, [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen. They now have a sense that they are close to a regime change, there are fractures in the Russian military, there are fractures in the Russian government, you’re gonna hear stories like this now for the next sixteen years you’re gonna get stories like this now.”

Politico Europe opinion editor Jamie Dettmer suggested that the revolt was “unlikely to succeed” but “will add to doubts about Putin’s hold on power. For any autocrat the appearance of invincibility and unchallengeable strength is key, and what has been apparent in the past 24 hours in Russia has been a sense of drift and indecisiveness, even fecklessness,” potentially “set the stage for Putin’s eventual unmaking.” Dettmer noted that while numerous military and security officials have closed ranks around Putin,other “key players and military units appear to be remaining passive” while “waiting to see which way the wind is veering,” while “[s]ome prominent Russian politicians have also been noticeably mute.”

Still others have expressed hope that the new challenge could present an opening for Ukraine to turn the tide against the invasion, as well as dueling speculation as to whether whatever hypothetically replaced a Putin regime would be better or worse for Russia and the world:

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly been briefed on the situation. “We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” U.S. National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said Friday.

