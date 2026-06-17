‘Sacrilege’: Bishop Dominique Rey condemns use of Paris churches for occult displays

French Bishop Dominique Rey blasted the use of Paris churches for occult-inspired ‘Nuit Blanche’ displays, warning sacred spaces are being misused and scandalizing the faithful.

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) — French Bishop Dominique Rey has criticized the use of Paris churches for displaying occult artwork as part of the city’s “Nuit Blanche” project, saying sacred places must not host events “unrelated” to their “spiritual identity and religious purpose.”

On June 13, Rey, emeritus bishop of Fréjus–Toulon, publicly criticized the use of several Catholic churches in Paris during the occult-inspired “Nuit Blanche” festival held on June 6–7, warning that the use of churches for events outside their liturgical purpose is a kind of “vandalism.” His remarks come amid continuing controversy over artistic installations presented inside consecrated churches and while the Archdiocese of Paris has not issued a public response to the criticism expressed by many Catholics.

Responding to questions from Tribune Chrétienne, Rey said: “We are currently witnessing an increase in acts of sacrilege, vandalism, and offensive insults that harm the integrity of places of worship, causing scandal and indignation among the faithful.”

“These places are dedicated to liturgical life, prayer, reflection, and silence. The Church cannot serve as a venue for events or manifestations that are unrelated to the spiritual identity and religious purpose of these sacred spaces (churches, chapels, oratories, sanctuaries, etc.),” he concluded.

READ: Pope Leo warns SSPX against ordaining bishops to avoid ‘schism’

Rey, the first French bishop to address the Paris March for Life, has so far been the only prelate in France to speak out clearly and publicly against the “Nuit Blanche” scandal.

One of the displays, presented inside the Saint‑Laurent church, transformed the darkened building into an immersive sound environment constructed from visitors’ recorded wishes mixed with ambient and digital audio effects. Loudspeakers placed throughout the sacred spaces – including chapels, altars, the baptistery, and confessionals – broadcast overlapping voices expressing mundane or trivial desires, creating an atmosphere described as “disturbing” and disconnected from Catholic spirituality.

During the event, some Catholics gathered outside the Saint-Laurent church to pray and protest peacefully. Videos later circulated online showing demonstrators kneeling in prayer in front of the church; however, the police were called to disperse the gathering and force was used against some protesters.

LGBT activist Barbara Butch, known for the blasphemous parody of the Last Supper during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, played a significant role in the festival.

After the backlash, the parish priest of Saint-Laurent church, Father Paul Dollié, publicly defended his decision to host the sound installation during the city’s controversial festival, insisting that the work respected the sacred space and contained nothing contrary to the Catholic faith.

READ: Archbishop of Detroit praises new mosque: ‘There is nowhere I feel greater kindness’

Although the priest initially implied that adoration continued during the event, he later clarified that the Blessed Sacrament was not exposed while the installation was active, meaning adoration was interrupted to accommodate the performance.

He also criticized protesters who blocked access to the church on the evening of the event, suggesting they acted without understanding his pastoral intentions.

The publication of his defense triggered further backlash, with several priests, religious, and lay Catholics expressing concern about the event and the lack of a clear response from the Archdiocese of Paris. One priest, Father Christophe Buirette, publicly condemned the decision, calling it “disgraceful.”

Share









