Salesforce to ban clients from questioning the 2020 election, leaked convo reveals

February 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Management software company Salesforce is taking action to quash a “much broader range” of messages deemed beyond the pale by the political Left, company leaders revealed in private conversations obtained by Project Veritas.

On Wednesday, the conservative investigative group released footage of Salesforce executives discussing changes to their policies in the wake of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which the Left claims was incited by former President Donald Trump’s dispute of the 2020 election results.

“Since the events of the 6th, I think one of the things that really impacts Salesforce is the national conversation about the role of technology in inciting that mob, disseminating misinformation and fomenting extremism,” said Salesforce president and COO Bret Taylor. “What we’ve done in light of the events of Jan. 6 is recognize a much broader range of messages have the potential to incite politically motivated violence.”

“We’ve engaged with the (Republican National Committee) to communicate that no messages on behalf of President Trump and no messages questioning the validity or integrity of the election are allowed on our platform under the guidelines that they may incite violence given the escalated conditions in the United States right now,” he continued. “We’re looking across our customer base to make sure our technology is not being used by businesses or platforms that are inciting political violence.”

“We are pausing all PAC contributions,” including “the suspension of any contributions to members of Congress that voted to object to the certification” of Joe Biden as president, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs Eric Loeb added.

Salsesforce is also terminating its association with Project Veritas itself, saying only that the move was a “business decision.”

“I don’t understand what Salesforce’s ‘business decision’ is based on,” Veritas Chief Technology Officer Michael Schaefer said. “We are a customer that pays like clockwork and has required very little in return for our loyalty. We have to wonder if we were cut off because we caught some Big Tech executives telling the truth recently and exposed that truth to the public.”

The report follows Project Veritas’s reveal of numerous private comments from other internet giants, including the heads of Facebook and Twitter, confirming their intentions to use the riot as a pretense to expand suppression of conservative news and opinion on their platforms. After those reports, Twitter suspended Project Veritas for publishing a video in which a journalist confronts Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen outside his home.