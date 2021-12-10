Salvation Army short 1,500 bell ringers in Canada after mandating COVID jabs

Eligible and willing volunteers apparently are hard to come by in Edmonton.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The Salvation Army in Edmonton is short around 1,500 bell-ringing volunteers only a few weeks after it mandated COVID jabs for all staff and helpers.

According to a December 6 report in the Edmonton Journal, Salvation Army Edmonton wants to raise $600,000 for its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign but needs volunteers to do so.

Salvation Army spokesperson Jamie Locke told the Edmonton Journal that a shortage of volunteers this time of year is atypical, and they are desperately searching for helpers.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Locke on Thursday afternoon asking if the volunteer shortage is due to the recent COVID jab mandate handed down by Salvation Army Canada headquarters, and, if so, how many of its staff and volunteers have been let go. As of publication time, there has been no reply from Locke.

On November 15, Salvation Army Canada mandated that all current and prospective volunteers and staff who provide “on-site and in-person services” must have the COVID jabs.

According to a True North News report, the Salvation Army’s jab policy also “extends to ushers, greeters and Sunday school teachers.”

Vaccine mandates such as the Salvation Army’s come even though the COVID jab trials have never produced evidence that the injections stop infection or transmission of the virus.

There is much evidence that vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID, according to a growing body of data.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s totally unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

A disclaimer below the volunteer application webpage on the Canadian arm of the Salvation Army website says that all prospective volunteers “will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of full vaccination” in accordance with the organization’s “support of our commitment to a healthy and safe workplace and community.”

According to the Salvation Army Edmonton’s volunteer website, “some volunteer opportunities within The Salvation Army Edmonton locations are currently suspended due to Covid-19 precautions.” However, there are currently no provincial rules in place banning fundraising activities.

The Salvation Army is an international charitable organization that bills itself as a Christian denomination. It was founded in 1865.

Just last month the Salvation Army in Williams Lake, British Columbia, reported a loss of around 80 percent of its volunteers and some staff because of COVID jab mandates.

Some members have spoken out against the jab mandates, such as 25-year Red Kettle campaign volunteer Connie Fournier.

She told True North that she is “beyond hurt that my own church is engaging in medical segregation.”

Fournier then added the COVID jab mandate “goes against everything” that the 19th century English preacher and Salvation Army founder William Booth represented, specifically noting the group “was formed to minister to the most downtrodden and socially rejected members of society.”

The COVID jabs approved in Canada have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks and strokes in young, healthy men.

Many Catholics and other Christians are opposed to the novel medical products because cell lines derived from aborted babies were used either in their development or their testing.

In Canada, from December 1 on, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has enacted a policy banning Canadians over age 12 who have chosen not to get the abortion-tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train.

Those with the jabs will have to use Canada’s vaccine passport or their provincial systems to prove they have had the still experimental injections.

