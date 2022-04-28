COVID testing company agrees to $22.5 million settlement over alleged fraudulent results

CEO Felix Huettenbach was accused of directing Sameday Health employees to forge negative results for more than 500 tests to get them back more quickly to clients.

LOS ANGELES, California (LifeSiteNews) — A COVID-19 testing company has agreed to pay a $22.5 million settlement after it was accused of falsifying hundreds of COVID test results.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and District Attorney George Gascón accused Sameday Health and Felix Huettenbach, its CEO, of sending fraudulent results to hundreds of clients, indicating negative results for COVID although no lab had run their tests. According to the court filing, some tests were never processed by the lab at all.

Huettenbach was accused of directing Sameday Health employees to forge negative results for more than 500 tests to get them back more quickly to clients. According to a statement by the company, Sameday was founded in September 2020 “to make fast, reliable COVID testing available to everyone.”

In the settlement agreement proposed to the court, Sameday has agreed to pay $22.5 million. This includes restitution payments of more than $9.6 million and almost $13 million to the city and county of Los Angeles for the enforcement of consumer protection laws.

The settlement also mandates that the company comply with a court injunction forbidding it from making false claims and engaging in other fraudulent business practices.

According to the court filing, Sameday promised tests results would be returned in 24 hours charging $195 for the turnaround. However, the complaint states, “the promise was false — Sameday could not guarantee a 24-hour turnaround time” since the labs with whom it contracted “expressly stated that they could not deliver results that quickly.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ask Elon Musk to REINSTATE LifeSite's Twitter accounts Show Petition Text 14197 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reinstate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company. A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition. Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices. So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reactivate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. They are: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

https://twitter.com/LSNCatholic

https://twitter.com/WCDM_LSN

https://twitter.com/WCEA_LSN These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person. The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules." It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life. Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization." LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32) And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to Elon Musk, urging him to now reinstate LifeSiteNews' suspended Twitter accounts. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-elon-musk-buys-twitter 'Twitter suspends two LifeSite accounts for calling ‘transgender woman’ a man' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/twitter-suspends-two-lifesite-accounts-for-calling-transgender-woman-a-man/ 'Do Catholics need a ‘free speech champion’ like Elon Musk?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/do-catholics-need-a-free-speech-champion-like-elon-musk/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Feuer and Gascón alleged that to get results back to clients who had paid for the 24-hour return, Sameday decided to falsify test results, using negative tests from previous clients and changing the name, date, and other information to match new clients.

The attorneys also accused Sameday of health insurance fraud by charging insurance companies an additional fee for “medical consultations.”

“It’s beyond outrageous that anyone would falsify COVID tests, as we allege happened here,” Feuer said in a statement. “If you get a negative test, you assume it’s safe to go to work, visit family and friends, or take a vacation. But the victims of this alleged scheme might unknowingly have spread COVID to others or failed to receive timely and appropriate care themselves.”

The settlement includes more than $5 million in refunds for those who got tested for COVID through the company between October 1 and December 31, 2020. The amount of restitution repaid to individuals will depend on how much a person paid for a test, Feuer said.

The time period pertaining to the restitution corresponds to the period in which the company is alleged to have engaged in falsifying test results. However, Feuer indicated that if anyone has received a Sameday Health result that in any way appears suspicious, they should contact the company or his own law firm.

This is not first time Sameday has been confronted about its business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent the company a letter in December warning them against “misleading advertising” about the turnaround for COVID test results. The issue was that clients were waiting longer than they were told they would for the expedited results for which they had paid extra.

The NY attorney general announced in February that Sameday had to refund more than $230,000 to thousands of clients charged for expedited results.

Share











