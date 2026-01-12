San Antonio officially ends ‘abortion tourism’ fund

San Antonio will drop its ‘abortion tourism’ fund to comply with a new state law. Attorney General Ken Paxton took credit for the victory and said taxpayers should not be subsidizing the killing of preborn babies.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — San Antonio will no longer subsidize the killing of innocent preborn babies, in order to comply with a state law.

The city established its so-called “Reproductive Justice Fund” last April, according to the Texas Tribune. Taxpayers were asked to spend $100k on the fund. The purpose was to help residents travel to other states to kill their babies, due to strong pro-life protections in the Lone Star State.

That came after a 2023 decision to set aside half a million dollars for killing babies.

“San Antonio originally allocated $500,000 for a Reproductive Justice Fund in 2023, in response to Texas’ near-total ban on abortion,” the Texas Tribune reported. Following a lawsuit, the money was instead used for contraception, STD testing, and other non-abortion initiatives, according to the Tribune.

But now such similar efforts will likely be curtailed due to a new state law, Senate Bill 33.

“Texas respects the sanctity of unborn life, and I will always do everything in my power to prevent radicals from manipulating the system to murder innocent babies,” Attorney General Ken Paxton stated in a news release. He previously led legal efforts against the abortion travel fund.

“It is illegal for cities to fund abortion tourism with taxpayer funds,” Paxton stated. “San Antonio’s unlawful attempt to cover the travel and other expenses for out-of-state abortions has now officially been defeated.”

The city dismissed Paxton’s version of what happened.

“This litigation was both initiated and abandoned by the State of Texas,” the city attorney’s office said, according to the Texas Tribune. “In other words, the City did not drop any claims; the State of Texas, through the Texas Office of the Attorney General, dropped its claims.”

However, the city did previously say that Senate Bill 33 led to a change in policy.

“The City believed the law, prior to the passage of SB 33, allowed the uses of the fund for out-of-state abortion travel that were discussed publicly,” the city stated. “After SB 33 became law and no longer allowed those uses, the City did not proceed with the procurement of those specific uses—consistent with its intent all along that it would follow the law.”

Abortion travel funds proliferate after leaked Dobbs decision

San Antonio is just one of the Democrat-run cities that rushed to subsidize the killing of innocent preborn babies prior to or soon after the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision that affirmed there is no federal “right” to abortion.

For example, Chicago’s former left-wing Mayor Lori Lightfoot rolled out an abortion travel fund to encourage women from other states to visit the city for the purpose of killing their babies.

Lightfoot announced “reproductive health investments” paid for by taxpayers “to support transportation, lodging, follow-up care and if necessary, the [so-called] safe and legal procedure of abortion.”

In May 2022, after someone leaked a draft of the Dobbs decision, the mayor released a pro-abortion message “to women here in Chicago and Illinois and in neighboring states here in the Midwest.”

She blasphemously said abortion helps women reach their “God-given potential” and falsely claimed an abortion facility in Wisconsin had been firebombed. It was in fact pro-life groups that were attacked by Wisconsin.

Pro-abortion groups said other state and municipalities helped fund abortions in the year following the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade.

“At least 15 municipal and six state governments allocated nearly $208 million to pay for contraception, abortion and support services for people seeking abortions,” National Public Radio reported in 2023, based on data from the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom set aside $20 million “to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics,” CBS News reported.

His office called on private donors to help fund the killing of innocent babies from both California and other states.

“As the governor has stated, California is doing its part, but we cannot do it all – private donations and philanthropy will be critical to these efforts,” a spokesperson previously said, according to The Guardian.

