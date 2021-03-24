San Diego bishop pushes COVID jabs, looks to combat ‘misinformation’ about vaccines

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — San Diego’s Bishop Robert W. McElroy once again urged people to take the experimental COVID-19 injections, revealing that the diocese would be working to combat “misinformation” regarding the vaccines, which have been connected to a very high number of adverse effects and deaths.

His letter is set to be widely distributed in time for Palm Sunday, although some parishes have received it already. Beginning the text, Bishop McElroy expressed his “hope” as he mentioned the “pathway for emerging from the Covid pandemic.”

This pathway he identified as the newly developed vaccines: “[T]he love of God has accompanied us throughout this painful year of sickness, death and isolation, and now God has brought us vaccines that can heal us and heal our world.”

McElroy wrote that it was “vitally important that all of us receive the Covid vaccine,” adding that the “Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are safe and effective.”

The San Diego bishop also referred to the example given by Pope Francis in receiving and advocating for the abortion-tainted vaccines, adding that the injections were not just for “ourselves,” but also for “everyone that we treasure, to keep them safe and healthy, and bring back the joys of life to us all.”

In a recent episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Catholic biologist and author Pamela Acker put into perspective what “abortion-tainted” actually means: The babies involved in the abortion-tainted COVID vaccines were actually alive when their body parts were extracted. “They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract.”

The bishop’s letter revealed plans regarding what it termed as “misinformation” surrounding the injections, with McElroy noting that many parishioners had mentioned their fear of the injection to him, but that “so many of them are rooted in misinformation.”

“The parish will be sending out to you further information that speaks to the rumors which have generated fears in our community, as well as instructions on how to receive the vaccine.”

McElroy’s words are similar to New Zealand prelate John Cardinal Dew, who also rejected what he called “false information circulating on the internet and elsewhere that claims vaccines should not be used.”

Mentioning his own vaccination, along with Bishops Dolan and Bejarano, McElroy “thanked God deeply for this grace of science bestowed upon us and our society.”

“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to return to the many joys of our lives that we have missed during this past year of suffering.”

An updated version of the letter has since been distributed, with a slightly subdued tone with regard to the issue of “misinformation,” in which Bishop McElroy instead closed with the words: “I pray that you will give this gift of healing for yourself, your families and to the healing of our world.”

In an accompanying video on the diocesan website’s new COVID page, the bishop repeated his statement, saying that there is “only one real pathway for us as a society out of the pandemic, and that is through the embracing of vaccinations by the whole of our community, so I encourage you to get vaccinated.”

“It is safe, it is effective, it is wholly in keeping with Catholic teaching, and as Pope Francis has said, if you receive a vaccination, you’re not only helping to protect those around you whom you love so much, but you’re helping to protect the whole of our world.”

As part of the information campaign, leaflets have been created, answering common questions about the ethical and safety concerns regarding the injections. Catholics are told, “Getting the vaccine is a way to follow Jesus’s command to love your neighbor … Catholics also have an obligation to protect their family, friends and community by vaccinating as soon as feasible in accordance with public health guidelines and protocols in their area.”

The bishop’s letter follows a statement he issued on March 3, characterizing all the four injections currently used across the world as morally acceptable: “[I]t is entirely morally legitimate to receive any of these four vaccines, and to recognize, as Pope Francis has noted, that in receiving them we are truly showing love for our neighbor and our God.”

Speaking to LifeSiteNews, diocesan spokesman Kevin Eckery mentioned that regarding the ethical nature of the abortion-tainted injections, Bishop McElroy had “given the matter a lot of thought,” but that “the key element here is that the Vatican has approved the use of all of these vaccines, recognizing that for the most part, none of us have any choice in the vaccine that we’re offered.”

Eckery pointed to the “seriousness of the pandemic and the ultimate Vatican approval” as the “key things that parishioners need to understand” regarding the injections.

A significant number of medical experts and observers disagree with Bishop McElroy’s fervent promotion of the injections.

The former vice president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, back in November ridiculed the need for any such measures: “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Unfortunately, McElroy’s blithe reassurances about the safety of the injections are also not entirely accurate. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as contained in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), shows that up to March 11, there were 38,444 adverse side effects following a COVID injection, including 1,739 deaths. 734 people were left with permanent disabilities, and 48 birth defects occurred.

Of more than 38,000 adverse effects, only 14,128 had returned to normal. The figures indicate that 4.5% of those injected died shortly after, and 36.8% recovered, showing that the injections would appear to be more harmful that the virus itself. Data for the U.S. shows that out of 30,616,099 positive tests for the virus, 1.8% (556,422) have been listed with COVID on their death certificate, and 74.8% (22,902,371) of people have recovered.

Commenting briefly on the original draft of the episcopal letter, Eric Sammons, editor in chief of Crisis Magazine, wrote: “Checking ... Results: 0% Catholicism found.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

