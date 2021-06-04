San Diego Police to force cops to use ‘transgender’, ‘nonbinary’ pronouns, alter body searches for LGBT individuals

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

SAN DIEGO, California, June 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) are enforcing a new set of rules on interactions with individuals who identify as “transgender” and “nonbinary,” coercing their officers into using the preferred pronouns of such individuals, as well as accommodating body searches and transportation to the needs associated with their “gender identity.”

The SDPD published an updated set of guidelines on June 1 to coincide with the beginning of the so-called “Gay Pride” month, and Police Chief David Nisleit said that the rules have been developed in conjunction “with our LGBTQ community” in San Diego.

Based on a supposed commitment to “working with the diverse communities it serves,” the SDPD proceeded to implement measures that “create mutual understanding, prevent conflict, and ensure the appropriate interaction with transgender and gender non-binary individuals.”

To this end, officers are now obliged to address transgender and non-binary-identifying individuals by their preferred pronouns, in spite of biological realities. Such individuals, once arrested, are to be assigned a male or female police officer for the purposes of transport and body searches according to the arrestee’s will; and officers must confirm with the arrestee the sex-allocated prison facility to which they would like to be taken.

Men who think that they are women are even to be treated like biological women regarding transport security, following standard bodycam recording procedures in transporting women and notifying a dispatcher of the beginning and ending mileage of the police vehicle used for the transfer.

In addition, the new guidelines instruct officers to avoid “outdated terms” like “transvestite” and “transsexual,” instead insisting that the “correct term to be used is ‘Transgender.’” Officers must also be careful not to base their assessment of a person’s sex by appearance. Rather, officers must stay alert for “visual or verbal cues” that an individual might identify as transgender.

If an officer is simply told by the arrestee that they identify as either transgender or non-binary, the officer is ordered that he must not only “accept their expressed gender identity,” but that he “shall not question it.”

Even government issue identification, such as a driver’s license from the DMV, is no longer considered as “proof of an individual’s gender identity” as, according to the guidelines “it can often reflect the gender from which the individual is transitioning (as part of the transition process) and not the biological gender or gender identity the individual possesses.”

In case an officer becomes confused or loses track of what terms can and cannot be used, or even what the terms designate, the procedural document includes a “definitions” section to point them towards currently-accepted standards of speech. For example, the SDPD defines “gender binary” as follows:

[The] classification of sex and gender into two distinct, opposite and disconnected forms of masculine and feminine. This is the idea that a person who is male is masculine and a person who is female is feminine.

Otherwise known as male and female.

Contrary to numerous assertions made throughout the document suggesting a blanket acceptance of a female-identifying-males as female, and vice versa, the SDPD define gender identity in less concrete terms. The department categorize one’s gender identity as a mere “sense of being a man, a woman, both, or neither,” without confirming that sense to be in accord with reality.

With the terms having been laid out, official documentation of arrests and other reports must now take care to input names and pronouns according to the “transgender” individual’s stated name and sex, meaning that the officer cannot “refer to the person’s legal gender or legal name in the narrative of the report if the individual requests a preferred name and gender be used.” The “transgender” person must also be allowed to use whichever bathroom fits their gender identity on police property, regardless of whether that identity matches their biological sex.

Officer Christine Garcia, a biological man who identifies as a woman, took over as SDPD’s “LGBTQ Liaison” last year and was responsible for drafting the new procedure.

“Since I am transgender myself, I took it upon myself to draw this up,” he said of the updated policy, adding that he does not believe there will be any significant pushback from within the force, according to a report in the LA Times.

Another notable change in policy is in handling hormonal “medicines” from transgender-identifying arrestees. “Often transgender individuals take medications as part of their transition,” the SDPD recognizes, before adding that “[m]issing doses or coming off those medications can be life threatening to the individual.”

Accordingly, “The officer should make every reasonable attempt to recover medications for the individual and take those medications to the jail facility with their personal property. If the officer cannot retrieve the medications, a list of current medications should be gathered and given to the nurse at the jail facility.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, himself an open homosexual, also welcomed the changes in policing gender-confused individuals, touting the move as “a much-needed and welcome change that is symbolic of the respect we should have for one another and how we create a San Diego that is truly for all of us.”

“Historically, many members of our LGBTQ community — particularly those who identify as transgender or nonbinary — have not been recognized or respected for who they are. That changes with this procedure,” Gloria added.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed into law a ban on male athletes competing in female sports at both high school and collegiate level. This follows Mississippi’s gov. Tate Reeves signing Mississippi State Senate Bill (SB) 2536 into law back in March, making Mississippi the first state in the nation to protect girls' sports.

DeSantis blasted attempts by the NCAA to coerce state legislatures into permitting males to compete against females at college level: “You can’t be cowed by these organizations, or particularly by woke corporations from doing the right thing. And so my view was throughout this whole time, we have to protect our girls, it is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males.”