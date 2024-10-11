San Francisco archbishop urges residents to oppose ballot that targets pro-life pregnancy centers

Proposition O would require pregnancy centers to include signage on the outside of their facilities that directs women to places where they can obtain abortions and emergency contraception.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Archbishop of San Francisco is once again using his voice to urge Catholics under his care to defend innocent life.

In a video message released earlier this month, His Excellency Salvatore Cordileone called on residents to vote no on Proposition O.

“Why would anyone want to stigmatize a primary health care facility and a pregnancy resource center that give pregnant women support for having their babies?” he asked.



Proposition O, which is misleadingly named the “Reproductive Freedom Act,” is a ballot proposal that will appear before San Francisco residents next month. It is significant in that it will require pro-life pregnancy centers to include signage on the outside of their facilities that directs women to places where they can obtain abortions and emergency contraception.

“Why doesn’t Proposition O require the city to install signage outside facilities that do abortions to direct women to places where they will be supported in giving birth? Do the proposition’s authors truly believe in choice?” Valerie Schmalz, the archdiocese’s director of the Office of Human Life and Dignity, asked in an op-ed that appeared on the archdiocese’s website last week.

Cordileone, 68, argues that if it is approved, Proposition O will “single out” pregnancy resources centers and that it could lead to “abusive behavior by opponents.”

Widely known as a cesspool of transgender, pro-LGBT and pro-abortion supporters, San Francisco has for a half century been one of the most immoral, left-wing cities in the country. It was famously home to the “hippie” movement in the 1960s and it has continued to re-elect pro-abortion Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who calls herself a Catholic, to Congress every two years since 1988.

In 2022, 67 percent of Californians approved a constitutional amendment that codifies abortion until birth. The state is considered a “sanctuary state” for abortion. Proposition O would only serve as another means of strengthening abortion resources at the local level.

Cordileone, which in Italian means “heart of the lion,” has been a stalwart defender of Catholic moral teaching since being installed as the archbishop of San Francisco in 2012. Previously, he served as the bishop of Oakland and as an auxiliary bishop in San Diego. He has repeatedly spoken out against homosexuality, LGBT ideology, and scores of other evils in society over the past 20 years. He also offers and has defended the Traditional Latin Mass and in 2022 banned Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion.

To learn more about how you can help defeat Proposition O, visit www.no-on-o.com or email the Archdiocese of San Francisco at [email protected].

